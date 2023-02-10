MEDIA ADVISORY: Marine Fisheries Commission to meet Feb. 22-24 in New Bern

The N.C. Marine Fisheries Commission will meet in-person Feb. 22-24 at the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel New Bern Riverfront, 100 Middle St., New Bern. The meeting will also be livestreamed on YouTube.

The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 22, at 9 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 23, and at 9 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 24.

The commission will hold in-person public comment sessions at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 22, and near the beginning of the meeting on Thursday, Feb. 23. Public comment will not be taken through web conference.

The following information pertains to in-person public comment:

Those who wish to speak may sign up at the hotel prior to the public comment period in which they wish to speak.

To accommodate as many speakers as possible, the chair will limit each speaker to 3 minutes.

Those making comments will be asked to speak only once, either Wednesday night or Thursday morning, but not during both public comment periods.

Those who wish to submit handouts to the commission during a public comment period should bring at least 12 copies to the meeting.

The public may also submit written comments via the following methods:

An online form accessible through the Marine Fisheries Commission Meetings webpage.

Mail to February 2023 Marine Fisheries Commission Meeting Comments, P.O Box 769, Morehead City, N.C. 28557.

Dropped off at the Division of Marine Fisheries’ Morehead City Headquarters Office at 3441 Arendell St., Morehead City.

Written comments must be received by 4 p.m. Monday, Feb. 20.

The YouTube link will be posted on the Marine Fisheries Commission Meetings webpage. After the meeting, a recording will be posted online.

Agenda items include votes on the following:

Adoption of Supplement A to Amendment 1 of the Striped Mullet Fishery Management Plan;

Adoption of amendments to two rules, Mutilated Finfish Rule (15A NCAC 03M .0101), and Marinas, Mooring Areas, and Other Docking Facilities Rule (15A NCAC 18A .0911);

Selection of options for a number of proposed rules pertaining to the below three issues to allow staff to prepare rulemaking items for a later meeting, Data Collection and Harassment Prevention for the Conservation of Marine and Estuarine Resources, Oyster Sanctuary Rule Changes, and Conforming Rule Changes for Shellfish Relay Program and Shellfish Leases and Franchises.



The commission is also scheduled to receive presentations on false albacore, protected resources, and spotted seatrout, and an update on southern flounder.

The full agenda and briefing book are posted on the Marine Fisheries Commission Meetings webpage.