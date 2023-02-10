PeopleScout's Affinix Talent Technology Wins 2022 Best in Biz Award Recognizing Product Innovation

Affinix named a silver winner in Most Innovative Product of the Year category

CHICAGO, Feb. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PeopleScout's proprietary talent technology Affinix™ has been named a silver winner in the Most Innovative Product of the Year – Enterprise category in the 2022 Best in Biz Awards.

Designed with changing candidate expectations in mind, Affinix is a mobile-first, cloud-based platform that streamlines the recruiting process with an AI-driven, consumer-like experience and actionable data insights.

"Candidate expectations have increased significantly post-pandemic, with an engaging candidate experience being essential for success," said Taryn Owen, President and COO of TrueBlue. "We are committed to continued innovation with Affinix as part of a comprehensive solution to ensure that our clients remain well-positioned to attract the talent they need today and in the future."

PeopleScout's expertise in the field of talent technology, coupled with the flexible design of Affinix, ensures new market innovations are easily accessible via the platform. These regular enhancements to product functionality and productivity equip employers with cutting-edge tools to bolster their recruitment strategy and candidate experience.

The Best in Biz Awards recognize companies' visionary leadership, innovative use of AI technologies, exemplary diversity and inclusion programs and workplace best practices. Winners are determined based on scoring from independent judging panels comprised of some of the most respected national and local newspapers, TV and radio outlets, and business, consumer, technology and trade publications in North America. This year, the program received over 700 entries from both public and private companies of all sizes, representing all industries and regions in the U.S. and Canada.

See the full list of 2022 Best in Biz Award winners here.

About PeopleScout

PeopleScout, a TrueBlue TBI company, is a leading RPO provider managing talent solutions that span the global economy, with end-to-end MSP and talent advisory capabilities supporting total workforce needs. PeopleScout boasts 96% client retention managing the most complex programs in the industry. The company's thousands of forward-looking talent professionals provide clients with the edge in the people business by consistently delivering now while anticipating what's next. Affinix™, PeopleScout's proprietary talent acquisition platform, empowers faster engagement with the best talent through an AI-driven, consumer-like candidate experience and optimizes the talent process through data and actionable insights. Leveraging the power of data gleaned from engaging millions of candidates and contingent associates every year, PeopleScout has served clients in more than 70 countries with headquarters in Chicago, Sydney and London and global delivery centers in Toronto, Montreal, Bristol, Krakow, Gurgaon and Bangalore. For more information, please visit www.peoplescout.com.

Press Contact

Taylor Winchell

Senior Manager, External Communications

pr@trueblue.com

1-253-680-8291

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/peoplescouts-affinix-talent-technology-wins-2022-best-in-biz-award-recognizing-product-innovation-301744222.html

SOURCE PeopleScout