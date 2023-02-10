Craniomaxillofacial (CMF) Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2023

NEW YORK, Feb. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Major players in the craniomaxillofacial (CMF) devices and equipment market are Stryker Corporation, KLS Martin L.P, Medtronic Plc, Medartis AG, TMJ Concepts, Zimmer-Biomet, OsteoMed, Integra LifeScience Holdings, W.L Gore & Associates, and DePuy Synthes.

The global craniomaxillofacial (cmf) devices and equipment market will grow from $2.06 billion in 2022 to $2.22 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.8%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services effecting many markets across the globe. The craniomaxillofacial (cmf) devices and equipment market is expected to grow from $2.84 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 6.3%.

The craniomaxillofacial (CMF) devices and equipment market consist of sales of plate and screw fixation devices, flap fixation devices, distraction systems, and temporomandibular joint (TMI) replacement devices.Values in this market are 'factory gate' values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors and retailers) or directly to end customers.

The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.

Craniomaxillofacial (CMF) is a special type of orthopedic surgery that focuses completely on the skull and facial disorders. This surgery is generally conducted for the treatment of severe cranial and facial bone injuries.

North America was the largest region in craniomaxillofacial (CMF) devices and equipment market in 2022.Western Europe was the second-largest region in craniomaxillofacial (CMF) devices and equipment market.

The regions covered in the craniomaxillofacial (cmf) devices and equipment market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

The main products of the craniomaxillofacial (CMF) devices and equipment market are cranial flap fixation, CMF distraction, temporomandibular joint replacement, thoracic fixation, bone graft substitute, MF plate, and screw fixation.Cranial flap fixation refers to the process of securing the flap with absorbable sutures by tightly packing into the surrounding kerf the shims of bone.

They are made up of various materials such as metals and alloys and polymers that are used in neurosurgery and ENT, orthognathic and dental surgery, and plastic surgery. The various end-users are hospital and ambulatory surgical centres.

The rise in demand for reconstructive surgery is the driving force for the craniomaxillofacial (CMF) devices and equipment market.The demand for reconstructive surgery is attributed to the growing trend of cosmetic treatment amongst millennials.

The procedure required to carry out a cosmetic treatment needs CMF devices and equipment.Hence, the demand for craniomaxillofacial devices and equipment increases.

For example, according to a report by the American Academy of Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery (AAFPRS), a rise of 47% has been observed for cosmetic procedures since 2013.

The high cost of surgery is the restraint for the craniomaxillofacial (CMF) devices and equipment market.The high cost of the surgery, made it less affordable it becomes for the patients, affecting the demand for CMF devices and equipment.

For example, an orthognathic surgery (a jaw corrective surgery) cost in the United States is around $20,000-$40,000.

The trend of usage of 3D Printing technology is on the rise in the craniomaxillofacial (CMF) devices and equipment market. 3D Printing technology is a process of making complex structures that are built by stacking up thin layers on one another and cutting out complex edges. The use of 3D biomedical models during cranial and maxillofacial reconstructive surgery is extremely useful. The 3D models would help in preoperative planning by using the 3D modeling technique. For example, Renishaw Company has manufactured laser implants that are 3D Printed metal CMF patient-specific implants having high strength and flexibility.

EU Medical Devices Regulation has replaced 2 existing directives.The implementation of new regulations will be completed within 3 years of the transition period ending in 2020.

CMF devices and equipment are considered as a part of medical devices listed in the EU Medical Devices Regulations, the CMF devices and equipment manufacturers need to maintain a unique device identity to improve device traceability, including aesthetic devices that have the same characteristics and risks profile as that of analogous medical devices.Also, the management system standard for a medical device - ISO 13485 has been updated.

The regulation also directs the manufacturers to introduce implant cards for every implant medical device containing its information.

The countries covered in the craniomaxillofacial (CMF) devices and equipment market are Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, South Korea, Russia, the UK, the USA, and Australia.

The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from goods and/or services sold within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of currency (in USD ($) unless otherwise specified).

The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values – that is, they are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the specified market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.

