Media Advisory - Government of Canada to announce funding to revitalize Vancouver's historic Chinatown
VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 10, 2023 /CNW/ - The Honourable Harjit S. Sajjan, Minister of International Development and Minister responsible for the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada (PacifiCan), will provide details on funding to revitalize Vancouver's historic Chinatown.
The event will feature remarks from the Minister followed by a question and answer session with media.
|
Event:
|
The Honourable Harjit S. Sajjan, Minister of International Development and
|
|
|
Date:
|
February 13, 2023
|
|
|
Time:
|
10:00 a.m.
|
|
|
Location:
|
Chinatown Storytelling Centre
|
|
Stay connected
Follow PacifiCan on Twitter and LinkedIn
SOURCE Pacific Economic Development Canada
View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2023/10/c6899.html
© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.