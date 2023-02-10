Submit Release
Media Advisory - Government of Canada to announce funding to revitalize Vancouver's historic Chinatown

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 10, 2023 /CNW/ - The Honourable Harjit S. Sajjan, Minister of International Development and Minister responsible for the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada (PacifiCan), will provide details on funding to revitalize Vancouver's historic Chinatown.

The event will feature remarks from the Minister followed by a question and answer session with media.

Event:             

The Honourable Harjit S. Sajjan, Minister of International Development and
Minister responsible for the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada
(PacifiCan), to deliver remarks and announce details on funding being made to
revitalize Vancouver's historic Chinatown.


Date:               

February 13, 2023


Time:             

10:00 a.m.


Location:       

Chinatown Storytelling Centre
168 E Pender St
Vancouver, BC
V6A 1T3


View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2023/10/c6899.html

