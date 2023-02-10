European Council: ‘It’s time to give Ukraine our utmost support’

The European Council, held in Brussels on 9 February, welcomed the rapid provision of military equipment to Ukraine by its member states.

“It’s time to be firm and clear and give Ukraine our utmost support. First, on the military front: munitions, artillery, vehicles, defence systems. These are the needs we must respond to now,” said European Council President Charles Michel.

This was the first European summit that the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy attended in person since the outbreak of Russia’s war in February 2022. At the start of the summit, EU leaders held an exchange of views with Zelenskyy on Russia’s war of aggression and the European Union’s support to Ukraine and its people.

The European Council reiterated its resolute condemnation of Russia and its unwavering support for Ukraine’s independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity and its inherent right of self-defence.

The European Council announced that it will maintain and seek to further increase collective pressure on Russia to end its war and withdraw its troops and military equipment from Ukraine, reinforcing its restrictive measures and anti-circumvention measures.

The Council also reiterated that the EU supports Ukraine’s initiative for a just peace, including President Zelenskyy’s peace formula, Ukraine’s 10-point peace plan, and a peace formula summit.

The EU remains committed to supporting, along with partners, Ukraine’s repair, recovery and reconstruction, including through use Russia’s frozen and immobilised assets.

The EU leaders decided to continue to provide strong political, economic, military, financial and humanitarian support to Ukraine for as long as it takes. So far, the EU and its member states have provided at least €67 billion in assistance to Ukraine and its people, including close to €12 billion in military support.

The European Council also recognised Ukraine’s significant efforts on its EU accession path and called on Ukraine to meet the conditions set out in the Commission’s conclusion on its application for membership in order to move towards future EU membership.

