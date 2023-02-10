Submit Release
Ukraine: EU and UNDP help open charging station for IDPs in Poltava region

In partnership with the European Union, UNDP has opened a charging station in the village of Semenivka, in the Poltava region. This locality has become a key point on the path of internally displaced people from war-torn communities in Donetsk, Kharkiv, and Luhansk regions.

The station in Semenivka is a heated tent equipped with a generator, solar panels, pellet boilers, charging stations, gas cookers, kettles, and other small appliances.

Internally displaced people and locals can rest there, keep warm, recharge their devices and even cook food. An equipped and accessible place for citizens to stay for short periods of time is especially important when there are constant power cuts during the winter months.

The station was opened in the framework of the UN Recovery and Peacebuilding Programme, with financial support from the European Union.

