Moldova: Gala concert of music schools from both sides of Nistru River to take place in Chisinau – join on 15 February 

On 15 February, the Moldovan capital Chișinău will host a gala concert of music schools from Cahul, Ungheni, Riscani, Tiraspol, Tighina, and Dubasari.

The participants of the concert are the finalists selected within the project ‘Development of music culture – sustainable process of cooperation with the creative musical community on both banks of the Nistru River’. The project is implemented with the financial support of the EU Confidence Building Measures Programme, implemented by UNDP Moldova.

The audience will enjoy a wide range of music, from classical to jazz improvisations, performed by schoolchildren, students and musical ensembles from educational institutions on both sides of the Nistru River. 

The concert will take place in MediaCor, Centre for Cinema, Entertainment and New Media Productions (USM), Alexei Mateevici 60, Chișinău.

The organisers invite everyone to attend.

