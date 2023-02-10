European Solidarity Corps: volunteering for young people in Wola, Poland

Two organisations in the Polish city of Wola invite volunteers from Armenia, Georgia, Moldova, and Ukraine to take part in their activities.

Both volunteer activities will take place from April/May to November 2023.

The local GOK Miedźna house of culture needs a volunteer to organise activities such as photography, dance and music workshops, summer camp, and language clubs. The volunteer will also help with office work and maintain the organisation’s website and social media.

The ‘Entrepreneurial Society Development Foundation’ (Fundacja Rozwoju Społeczeństwa Przedsiębiorczego) invites a volunteer to help the organisation in implementing its projects (technical and logistic help, supporting participants during the mobility, preparation of workshop sessions; help in promotion, office work). Both organisations will pay for travel (between €275 and 360 depending on distance) and accommodation in a shared flat in Wola. Food (€100 /month) and pocket money (€120 month), insurance, and the opportunity to attend Polish language courses are also provided.

Volunteers have to be between 18 and 30 years old and they have to show initiative, be creative and interested in working with children, youth and the elderly.

The deadline for both applications is 28 February.

Find out more

Volunteering in Miedźna house of culture

Volunteering in Entrepreneurial Society Development Foundation