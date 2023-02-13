YUME TOYS KICKS OFF 2023 WITH THE LAUNCH OF DZNR COLLECTABLES
The release of new DZNR collectibles honors enduring entertainment IPs.LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- YuMe Toys, a division of the Maxx Group, is launching a new series of DZNR collectibles of premium quality designer plush. The 7” collectible features the heritage and artistry of an iconic character condensed into a stylized art plush that consumers can identify and enjoy with appeals to kids, kidults, fans and collectors alike. Marketed to consumers as limited-edition collections, new lines will be unveiled throughout the year to ensure excitement. The DZNR series for 2023 features characters from Stranger Things, Jujutsu Kaisen, Marvel, Spider-man, and other IPs that are yet to be announced.
The creatively named DZNR (pronounced “Deeziner”) collectible series sets itself apart as a never-seen-before collectible plush for design-inspired fans.
Each product is uniquely individual and distills all the features that made the IP popular in the first instance, condensing it into an on-trend art collectible free-standing toy; the attention to detail sets DZNR apart with bold colors, textures and aesthetic feel of each product. The fabrics used (PVC leather, minky, metallic, etc.) through to the embroidery and print design (glow-in-the-dark, collages, 3D accessories etc.) are unique. They offer endless possibilities to the DZNR series. The creative at YuMe has developed a hugely versatile range, with split art designs revealing hidden surprises while championing golden-age IPs.
The DZNR packaging has also been given a high level of creative focus to ensure it pops out on-shelf to consumers. The enclosed window box features an art-design theme carried through onto the exterior packaging, which includes box numbering, bold script, and the use of a strong primary color palette that replicates the creative style of the product.
Brand-loving fans can either take their DZNR collectible plush out of the stylish packaging or display it as a collectible range that grows over time.
DZNR’s global launch was unveiled at the Nuremberg Toy Fair. The highly anticipated series “Transformers - What’s Inside Edition” just launched in Walmart in 3900 stores nationwide. Additional line-ups are expected to release at all major retailers and independent toy and collectible shops.
“Kicking off 2023, we couldn’t be more excited than launching our DZNR collectible range into the market. It’s been extremely well received in Europe and North America. What our team has achieved in bringing to life the popular IPs - from design to fabric, packaging to price point is truly unique and fantastic. DZNR is YuMe’s ‘nod’ to say we understand IP, the individual characters, and what has made them great. We’ve hit the nail on the head in bringing something entirely new to the market, so watch this space as there’s much more to come!” comments Michael Kwan, President and CEO of Maxx Marketing
The Transformer set, already available at Walmart, is the first IP DZNR released in 2023.
