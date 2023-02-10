Author Rachel G. Carrington Looks Back at the Start of Their Love
Memoir tells the beginning of author’s love and marriageTORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, February 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Love, at times, comes unexpectedly. Sometimes, it demands its presence to be acknowledged. Suddenly, life becomes more meaningful, days become brighter, and everything seems so much easier. In The Early Years, a book written by Ruth G. Claxton (under her pen name Rachel G. Carrington), readers witness how love came to Rachel’s life when she least expected it and how it has changed her for the better.
Ruth G. Claxton (a.k.a. Rachel G. Carrington), being the eldest among eleven children of a low-income family in Kentucky, learned the importance of responsibility early on in life. Despite being an exceptional student, she knew that pursuing further education would be impossible. However, just about the time when she was about to graduate from high school, she was given a prestigious scholarship. But as fate would have it, she took another path—one that brought her a different kind of joy that only comes from decades-long of marriage and rearing a loving family together.
The Early Years is a testament to the experiences, both good and bad, that she and her husband had during the first few years of their marriage. A chance encounter during a prayer group in their church started a love story that spanned more than six decades and has faced numerous hardships and triumphs. In this book, the author focused on how she and her husband met and how they were able to overcome the blocks along their way: her age, his crumbling marriage, and the reactions of those around them.
A work of love, this book will inspire not only those who are married but anyone who believes in true love. Get a copy today at Amazon and other leading digital platforms!
