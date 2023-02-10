FUGITIVE APPREHENSION UNIT

In Bell County, Jeffery Leija was arrested on January 11 for violating the terms of his parole by incurring monitoring violations. Leija was previously convicted of murder and sentenced to 40 years in prison.

In Bexar County, Walter Rueda was arrested on January 12 on an outstanding warrant for a federal probation violation related to possession of amphetamines. This arrest was made while working with the United States Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Task Force out of San Antonio.

In Bexar County, Fernando Munoz was arrested on January 12 for failing to maintain sex offender registration requirements.

In Bexar County, Xandria Rose Rodriguez was arrested on January 11 for violating the terms of her parole by testing positive for narcotics. Rodriguez was previously convicted of possession of a controlled substance and sentenced to two years in prison.

In Bexar County, Christopher Strough was arrested on January 9 for violating the terms of his parole by incurring a new charge of possession of a controlled substance. Strough was previously convicted of robbery and sentenced to five years of probation. Probation was later revoked, and Strough was sentenced to ten years in prison.

In Bexar County, Thomas Casanova, a confirmed Mexican Mafia gang member, was arrested on January 9 for violating the terms of his parole by absconding. Casanova was previously convicted of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and sentenced to 15 years in prison.

In Bexar County, Robert Lee Cadena was arrested on January 9 on two outstanding warrants for deadly conduct involving a firearm and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. The arrest was made while working with the United States Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Task Force out of San Antonio.

In Bexar County, David Mandujano was arrested on January 5 on an outstanding warrant for sexual assault of a child. The arrest was made while working with the Bastrop County Sheriff’s Office.

In Bexar County, Anthony Gonzales was arrested on January 5 for violating the terms of his parole by testing positive for narcotics and being ejected from treatment. Gonzales was previously convicted of indecent exposure, failing to register as a sex offender, forgery of a financial instrument, and evading arrest or detention with a previous conviction.

In Bexar County, Ricardo Eduardo Garcia, a confirmed Gulf Cartel gang member, was arrested on January 4 for violating the terms of his parole by incurring curfew violations. Garcia also had an outstanding warrant for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Garcia was previously convicted of possessing 50-2000 pounds of marijuana and sentenced to five years in prison. The arrest was made while working with the United States Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Task Force out of San Antonio.

In Bexar County, Alejandro Garcia was arrested on January 3 for violating the terms of his parole by incurring a new charge of assault. Garcia was previously convicted of aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon and sentenced to life in prison.

In Brazoria County, Sean Thomas Jennings was arrested on January 10 for failing to maintain sex offender registration requirements. Jennings also had two additional outstanding warrants for probation violation. Jennings was previously convicted of two counts of sexual assault of a child and sentenced to ten years of probation. The arrest was made while working with the Gulf Coast Violent Offender Task Force.

In Burnet County, Rachael Munoz Tonche was arrested on January 10 for violating the terms of her parole by failing to report to her assigned rehabilitation facility. Tonche was previously convicted of possession and manufacturing or delivering a controlled substance and sentenced to ten years in prison.

In Caldwell County, Jose Noe Hernandez Argueta was arrested on January 11 on two outstanding warrants for indecency with a child involving sexual contact.

In Dallas County, Ralphard Jerome Boston was arrested on January 12 on an outstanding warrant for indecency with a child. Boston was previously convicted of robbery and sentenced to 50 years in prison.

In Dallas County, Frederick Darnell Davis was arrested on January 11 on outstanding warrants for failing to appear, possession of a controlled substance, and use or possession of fraudulent identifying information. This arrest was made following a request for assistance from the Texas Department of Public Safety.

In Dallas County, Steven Joseph Potter was arrested on January 5 on an outstanding warrant for bond forfeiture. This arrest was made following a request for assistance from the Tarrant County Probation Office.

In Dallas County, Brandon Van Wike was arrested on January 5 on an outstanding warrant for indecency with a child.

In Fort Bend County, Juan Rodriguez was arrested on January 9 on an open felony warrant for indecency with a child. The arrest was made while working with the United States Marshals Service, Gulf Coast Violent Offender and Fugitive Task Force.

In Galveston County, Patrick Robert Miller was arrested on January 5 on outstanding warrants for manufacturing or delivering a controlled substance. The arrest was made following a request for assistance from the Galveston Police Department and while working with the Gulf Coast Violent Offender Task Force.

In Galveston County, David Pete Gonzales was arrested on January 3 for failing to maintain sex offender registration requirements. Gonzalez was previously convicted of indecency with a child involving sexual contact and sentenced to eight years of probation. Probation was later revoked, and Gonzalez was sentenced to four years in prison.

In Galveston County, Therrell Dwayne Felder was arrested on January 3 on outstanding warrants for deadly conduct involving the discharge of a firearm and terroristic threats, along with assault causing bodily injury. The arrest was made while working with the Gulf Coast Violent Offender Task Force.

In Galveston County, Ganoal Robert Scott was arrested on January 3 on an outstanding warrant for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. The arrest was made while working with the Gulf Coast Violent Offender Task Force.

In Harris County, Richard Elmo Coon was arrested on January 12 for failing to comply with the terms of his parole by incurring a new charge for assaulting a family or household member with a previous conviction. Coon has numerous previous convictions, including the following: aggravated sexual assault of a child under 14, indecency with a child involving sexual contact, bail jumping, failure to appear, and failure to comply with sex offender registration duty.

In Harris County, Donald Ray Miles was arrested on January 10 for failing to maintain sex offender registration requirements. Miles was previously convicted of sexual assault and sentenced to seven years in prison.

In Harris County, Albert Santos Coy, a Tango Blast gang member, was arrested on January 10 on an open federal warrant for felon in possession of a firearm. The arrest was made while working with the United States Marshals Service, Gulf Coast Violent Offender and Fugitive Task Force.

In Harris County, Akintayo Akinrinlolo was arrested on January 10 on an outstanding warrant for engaging in organized criminal activity. The arrest was made while working with the Gulf Coast Violent Offender Task Force.

In Harris County, Libardo Andres Soto Guira was arrested on January 10 on two open felony warrants for burglary and five open felony warrants for engaging in organized criminal activity. The arrest was made while working with the United States Marshals Service, Gulf Coast Violent Offender and Fugitive Task Force.

In Harris County, Melba Sofia Gaitan Perez was arrested on January 10 on one open felony warrant for burglary and six open felony warrants for engaging in organized criminal activity. The arrest was made while working with the United States Marshals Service, Gulf Coast Violent Offender and Fugitive Task Force.

In Harris County, Jabari Tyja Hines was arrested on January 6 for violating the terms of his parole by failing to attend mandated classes and absconding. Hines was previously convicted of aggravated sexual assault and sentenced to 25 years in prison.

In Harris County, Lashawn Bagley was arrested on January 3 on outstanding warrants for murder and for discharging a weapon. The arrest was made while working with the Gulf Coast Violent Offender Task Force.

In Hays County, Justin Lopez was arrested on January 9 on an outstanding warrant for indecency with a child involving sexual conduct.

In McLennan County, Kentre Trotter was arrested on January 12 for violating the terms of his parole by incurring a new charge of family violence. Trotter was previously convicted of manufacturing or delivering a controlled substance and sentenced to 20 years in prison.

In Montgomery County, Alexander Vantolt Tolbert was arrested on January 4 for violating the terms of his parole by removing his ankle monitor. Tolbert was previously convicted of aggravated robbery and injury to a child, elderly, or disabled person and sentenced to 12 years in prison.

In Smith County, Chanda Rea Camp was arrested on January 10 on outstanding warrants for possession of a controlled substance, manufacturing or delivering a controlled substance, and engaging in organized criminal activity. The arrest was made while working with the Joint East Texas Fugitive Task Force and the Tyler Police Department.

In Tarrant County, Jason Claude Ashton was arrested on January 4 for violating the terms of his parole by failing to report. Ashton was previously convicted of assault causing bodily injury to a family member and injury to a child, elderly, or disabled person with intent and sentenced to ten years in prison. This arrest was made following a Crime Stoppers referral.

In Tarrant County, Damon Devon Campbell, a confirmed Bloods gang member, was arrested on January 3 for violating his parole with a technical violation. Campbell was previously convicted of murder and sentenced to 50 years in prison.

In Travis County, Vinayaka Dadi was arrested on January 10 on an outstanding warrant for possession of child pornography.

In Van Zandt County, Aloro Renix Joseph was arrested on January 10 on an outstanding warrant for assaulting a public servant. The arrest was made while working with the Joint East Texas Fugitive Task Force.