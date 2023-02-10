Adult Diapers Market Registering At a CAGR of 7.8% From 2019 to 2026, is Projected to Reach $24.1 Billion

Adult Diapers

Rise in number of aged population with urinary incontinence and rapid development of healthcare sector, are some of the key factors that drive the market growth

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research titled, "Global Adult Diapers Market by Product Type and Distribution Channel: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026," the global adult diapers market size was valued at $13.3 billion in 2018, and is projected to reach $24.1 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 7.8% from 2019 to 2026. In 2018, North America accounted for nearly 28.7% share of the adult diapers market.

The global adult diapers industry is majorly driven by the increase in number of aging population and rise in rate of urbanization. Adult diapers are designed for people suffering from severe conditions such as incontinence, mobility impairment, diarrhea, and others.

The rise in number of incontinence customers has opened up immense opportunities for key adult diaper manufacturers to innovate its product offerings in terms of its absorbency level, odor control, comfortability, and skin friendliness. For instance, Kimberly-Clark, one of the key players in the global adult diapers market, has come up with a range of products targeting the women segment for light to moderate bladder leakage. This includes pad-free options like Impressa Bladder Supports to pads and liners. Similarly, Procter & Gamble launched a line of comfortable, feminine and fashionable bladder leak underwear for women.

The digitization has been enduring its trend in various consumer goods sectors. In the recent past, the digital revolution has reached elderly and incontinence care segment as well. During the adult diapers market forecast period, the Internet of Things (IoT) is expected to expand into incontinence care to provide digitally enabled decision support tools as well as other care recommendation. For instance, Simavita, a technology oriented company, has come up with wearable adult diapers under the brand name of SMARTZ. The product helps in delivering a host of wellness and wellbeing indicators including wetness, ambient temperature, pressure sore management, falls, and other such features and information. It also incorporates sensors to determine movement, temperature, and additional data to provide wellness data and trigger warning (pressure sore risks and falls). Thus, digitization in adult diapers segment is turning out to be an influential adult diapers market trend.

In the recent past, there has been a rise in demand for private labelled adult diapers. Due to the rise in prices of branded adult diapers, majority of target customers for global adult diapers market find private-labelled products affordable. Thus, the availability of private labelled products plays an influential role in driving the adult diapers market growth.

The global adult diapers market analysis is segmented on the basis of product type, distribution channel, and region. By product type, the market is classified into pant type, pad type, tape type, and others. By distribution channel, the market is divided into online and offline. By region, the market is analyzed across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, Spain, UK, Italy, France, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, and rest of LAMEA).

Key Findings of the Study:

In 2018, by product type the pant type segment accounted for around higher value adult diapers market share.

In 2018, by distribution channel, the offline segment accounted for higher adult diapers market share.

In 2018, by region, Europe accounted for a prominent market share.

Key players profiled in the report include Abena UK Ltd, Principle Business Enterprises, ChoiceShops Ltd. (Vivactive), Tykables, Rearz Inc., Healthcare Products, Inc. (Attends), Drylock Technologies, Linette, Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Chiaus (Fujian) Industrial Development Co., Ltd and others.

