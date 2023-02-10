Minnesota Builders Exchange Announces 2023 Board of Directors; Greg Grazzini, Grazzini Brothers, Named President
Leading Minnesota Construction Industry Association, MBEX, Elects Leadership, Honors Members
This association has a proud 135-year history and remains as relevant and important in the construction process and the creation of communities across our state as the day it was formed.”MINNEAPOLIS, MN, USA, February 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- At its annual meeting in January, the Minnesota Builders Exchange (MBEX) announced its 2023 board members and leadership who will all contribute to the organization’s vision to grow Minnesota’s communities and the construction industry that builds them through the exchange of project plans, connections, information, and knowledge.
— Greg Grazzini
As Board chair, Greg Grazzini, Grazzini Brothers, Eagan, will help provide strategic direction for the nearly 1300-member trade association during his term. He will focus on continuing the Association’s role as the hub of construction bidding opportunities and a creator of connections that strengthen the speed of operations within the industry.
“This association has a proud 135-year history and remains as relevant and important in the construction process and the creation of communities across our state as the day it was formed,” said Grazzini. “We’ve made major technology investments and we’re driving innovative methods of providing plans and bidding opportunities to our members, while maintaining our tradition of powerful connections events,” added Executive Director David Siegel, CAE, IOM.
The Association also named Michael Carlson, Max Gray Construction, Hibbing, as its Vice President; Heidi Sedlacek, Bituminous Roadways, Mendota Heights as Treasurer, MBEX Executive Director Siegel as Secretary and Randy LaFaive, Market & Johnson, Stillwater, as Immediate Past President.
In addition to the officers, the following will serve on the Board in 2023:
• David Brandt, Schadegg Mechanical, South St. Paul
• Jason DuVal, Tenet, Duluth
• Chuck Geisler, American Engineering Testing, St. Paul
• Brian Kalla, St. Cloud Acoustics, St. Joseph
• Sean Ochis, Northern Industrial Insulation, Hermantown
• Jason Rentmeester, Kraus-Anderson, Minneapolis
• Andrew Ristrom, Carl Bolander & Sons, St. Paul
• Nate Sapik, Benson Electric, Superior, WI
“I am personally delighted to welcome such a strong board, and I look forward to serving with each of them in the coming year,” said Grazzini.
In addition to naming its new Board and leadership, the Association honored retired McGough Construction Executive Jon Jasken with the prestigious Distinguished Member Award. During his career, he managed projects from the Medtronic Corporate Headquarters in Fridley to the Minnesota Life (now Securian) headquarters in St. Paul, along with churches, commercial projects, and other major projects in the region. Jasken obtained his LEED certification, and volunteered with numerous organizations including Habitat for Humanity and his church’s board. In 2018, Jon retired after 46 years with McGough Construction.
Russ Reger, Dem-Con Companies was named Volunteer of the Year. Reger is a past president of MBEX and served on a variety of industry association committees, contributing to the growth and success of the commercial construction industry in Minnesota.
###
The Minnesota Builders Exchange is a 135-year-old nonprofit trade association serving the commercial construction industry across the state with approximately 1300 members and a staff of 10. MBEX provides the most comprehensive and advanced digital plan room available for contractors, well-attended events connecting commercial contractors to build relationships and trust and industry-leading education. It's mission is to grow Minnesota's communities, and the construction industry that builds them, through the exchange of plans, knowledge and connections.
Ashlee Hartwig
Minnesota Builders Exchange
+1 612-381-2625
ah@mbex.org
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram