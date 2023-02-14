AmpliFi Forms Strategic Partnership to Serve Employee Retention Credit Clients
AmpliFi Forms Strategic Partnership with CLV & Associates to Service Employee Retention Credit ClientsGREENSBORO, NC, UNITED STATES, February 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AmpliFi, a group of finance and accounting professionals dedicated to improving entrepreneurs' financial health, has formed a strategic partnership with CLV & Associates. The partnership aims to provide the best Employee Retention Credit (ERC) service to clients.
The ERC is a Covid-19 related government program that provides relief funds to eligible businesses. AmpliFi and CLV & Associates have jointly submitted over $75 million in credits and are now offering their expertise to help businesses assess and optimize their ERC qualifications.
Business owners and C-suite leaders can receive up to $26,000 per employee retained with the help of AmpliFi, at zero risk and with no cost unless they qualify. No payment is required until the business receives cash, with thousands paid in as little as 4 months and free audit protection provided.
In addition to ERC services, AmpliFi also offers other products to help businesses discover their true financial health, whether it's maximizing valuation or preparing for an acquisition or exit.
For more information, please contact AmpliFi.
About AmpliFi
AmpliFi is a collective group of finance and accounting professionals on a mission to empower entrepreneurs through improved financial health. They believe that data integrity drives amazing results through clean analytics and efficient accounting processes.
About CLV & Associates
CLV & Associates is a team of attorneys helping businesses in the Safety & Security industry, Non-Profit Sector, Health Services, Religious Organizations and many more. They will handle your legal matters with care, and with the highest ethical standards.
