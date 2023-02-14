Submit Release
CITY OF ONEIDA REAL PROPERTY TAX FORECLOSURE AUCTION 2023

1178 Glenwood Ave, City of Oneida

513 W Elm St, City of Oneida

City of Oneida

CITY OF ONEIDA, NY, UNITED STATES, February 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Anna Hood, City Chamberlain has announced that the City of Oneida will hold a Real Property Tax Foreclosure Auction Thursday, March 16 at 10AM via ONLINE. Bidding will open to registered bidders on Monday, March 13th at 10AM.

All auction information, including photos, maps and real property data of the three properties are available on the web site: www.NYSAuctions.com

People interested in buying real property at the auction are urged to watch a Bidder’s Seminar on the company’s web site and YouTube. The informative seminar is presented by company representatives and is particularly useful for those participating in a real estate auction for the first time. There is a review of the auction’s “Terms and Conditions”, and useful tips are provided to assist bidders in becoming more informed buyers.

Bidders will be completing the required bidding documents online to be approved to participate in the auction. The electronic agreements and bidding documents are completed on a secure site. Successful bidders will be required to tender a deposit equal to 20% or $1,000.00 of the total contract price (the sum of the bid price plus the Buyer’s Premium) whichever is greater. These bidding details can be found at the auctioneer’s website, www.NYSAuctions.com.

Questions? Please email info@aarauctions.com or call Absolute Auctions & Realty weekdays from 9AM to 4PM at 845-635-3169.

Jennifer Gableman
Absolute Auctions & Realty, Inc.
+1 845-635-3169
email us here
