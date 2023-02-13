Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,658 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 357,806 in the last 365 days.

Pink Santa Hat Movement Seeking Nationwide Nominations for Educators Battling Breast Cancer to Receive Care Packages

Copyright: Pink Santa Hat Movement

Each year the nonprofit provides care packages and accepts honoree nominations for a weekend in Atlanta that culminates during the December Gala event.

ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pink Santa Hat Movement announced that nominations are open to recognize educators fighting breast cancer during its annual inspirational weekend and gala affair in December in Atlanta. Nominations will close on Teacher Appreciation Day, May 9. “The weekend was exhilarating because seeing others restored my hope for living, and helped me keep a positive mindset and continue to believe my prayers, said Tameka Pearson, a Pink Santa Hat honoree. “I was surrounded with ladies who are fearless and selfless with their generosity and compassion.”

In addition to accepting honoree nominations for the gala, the Movement accepts nominations year-round for care packages that are distributed to educators. “We don’t want to just recognize educators during Teacher Appreciation Week in May, we want to uplift educators who are battling breast cancer year-round with items they can use during their treatment so they can build strength, uplift their spirits and maintain hope" said Dr. Donita Howell, Pink Santa Hat Movement Executive Director.

According to the National Breast Cancer Foundation, there are over 3.8 million survivors in the United States. The goal of the Pink Santa Hat Movement is to ensure survivors are more than a number by providing individualized support. The staff, who are mostly educators, create connections and provide ways for women battling breast cancer to find and build strength together through a range of inspirational events, fundraisers, and networking opportunities. In 2022, they supported more than 220 educators through the care package program and annual Pink Santa Hat December Gala.

About Pink Santa Hat Movement
Pink Santa Hat Movement is a nonprofit that was started to honor Elise Dunnigan Bethel, an educator, who had 6-year-old twins when she passed away 5 years ago at age 34. Elise’s family of educators wanted to keep her legacy of hope and resilience alive and created the Movement to bring strength, support and encouragement to educators who are currently battling or who have battled breast cancer. For more information on how to get involved and to nominate an educator battling cancer so they can receive a care package or be an honoree during the annual Gala, get in contact via the website or the details below.

Catherine Broussard
Pink Santa Hat Movement
+1 404-788-9044
Catherine@pinkstantahat.com

You just read:

Pink Santa Hat Movement Seeking Nationwide Nominations for Educators Battling Breast Cancer to Receive Care Packages

Distribution channels: Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.