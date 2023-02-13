Pink Santa Hat Movement Seeking Nationwide Nominations for Educators Battling Breast Cancer to Receive Care Packages
Each year the nonprofit provides care packages and accepts honoree nominations for a weekend in Atlanta that culminates during the December Gala event.ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pink Santa Hat Movement announced that nominations are open to recognize educators fighting breast cancer during its annual inspirational weekend and gala affair in December in Atlanta. Nominations will close on Teacher Appreciation Day, May 9. “The weekend was exhilarating because seeing others restored my hope for living, and helped me keep a positive mindset and continue to believe my prayers, said Tameka Pearson, a Pink Santa Hat honoree. “I was surrounded with ladies who are fearless and selfless with their generosity and compassion.”
In addition to accepting honoree nominations for the gala, the Movement accepts nominations year-round for care packages that are distributed to educators. “We don’t want to just recognize educators during Teacher Appreciation Week in May, we want to uplift educators who are battling breast cancer year-round with items they can use during their treatment so they can build strength, uplift their spirits and maintain hope" said Dr. Donita Howell, Pink Santa Hat Movement Executive Director.
According to the National Breast Cancer Foundation, there are over 3.8 million survivors in the United States. The goal of the Pink Santa Hat Movement is to ensure survivors are more than a number by providing individualized support. The staff, who are mostly educators, create connections and provide ways for women battling breast cancer to find and build strength together through a range of inspirational events, fundraisers, and networking opportunities. In 2022, they supported more than 220 educators through the care package program and annual Pink Santa Hat December Gala.
About Pink Santa Hat Movement
Pink Santa Hat Movement is a nonprofit that was started to honor Elise Dunnigan Bethel, an educator, who had 6-year-old twins when she passed away 5 years ago at age 34. Elise’s family of educators wanted to keep her legacy of hope and resilience alive and created the Movement to bring strength, support and encouragement to educators who are currently battling or who have battled breast cancer. For more information on how to get involved and to nominate an educator battling cancer so they can receive a care package or be an honoree during the annual Gala, get in contact via the website or the details below.
