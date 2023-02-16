Heartwarming Documentary Has Everyone Excited About Traveling to Thailand
Magical and captivating! Based on a true story, this film takes viewers on a travel adventure filled with breathtaking scenes, thrill-seeking escapades, and heartfelt conversation.”NEW YORK, USA, February 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “Time Out in Thailand” follows the story of Elena and Michael, a couple who becomes stranded in Thailand during the pandemic. As the country’s borders close, they are catapulted into an epic journey of wonder and self-discovery.
Unable to go back home for 18 months, they crisscross the Land of Smiles on every conceivable mode of transportation, avoiding monsoons, and learning to get by without knowing the language or local customs.
They experience the exciting capital of Bangkok, historic ruins of ancient Siam, countless temples, local markets, remote islands, gorgeous beaches, underwater caves, and even tackle a jungle search and rescue mission. They sample every kind of Thai food imaginable and visit over 20 Thai islands.
In the process of assimilating to Thailand’s culture, the couple immerses themselves in the Thai mindset and a slower pace of life, feeling more and more like locals rather than visiting foreigners.
This heartwarming story, filmed and narrated by the couple, will ignite your desire to pack your bags and visit Thailand.
The movie was a Finalist for Best Travel Feature and Winner of a Golden Owl Award for Best Cinematic Idea at NATOURALE 2022 in Wiesbaden, Germany.
See why audiences are enjoying this virtual trip to Thailand as they follow a couple determined to turn an unexpected and unfortunate situation into the adventure of a lifetime.
