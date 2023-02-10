Submit Release
MEDIA ALERT: Kepler's to Present Senator Bernie Sanders Discussing His New Book, "It's OK to Be Angry About Capitalism," at the San Jose Center for the Performing Arts, San Jose, Calif.

Kepler's Literary Foundation:

What:
Kepler's Literary Foundation will present Senator Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) discussing his new book, It's OK to Be Angry About Capitalism, at 7:00 pm on Saturday March 4, 2023, at the San Jose Center for the Performing Arts, San Jose, Calif. Senator Sanders will be joined by journalist and author John Nichols who contributed to the book. Sanders and Nichols will be interviewed by Angie Coiro, Bay Area radio talk show host and Kepler's journalist-in-residence.

According to the publisher, Penguin Random House, Sanders' book "takes on the billionaire class and speaks blunt truths about our country's failure to address the destructive nature of a system that is fueled by uncontrolled greed and rigidly committed to prioritizing corporate profits over the needs of ordinary Americans."

The Kepler's event will be the only in-person appearance by Senator Sanders in Northern California on behalf of his new book.

Who:
Senator Bernie Sanders with author/journalist John Nichols.

When:
Saturday March 4, 2023 at 7 p.m.

Where:
San Jose Center for the Performing Arts
255 South Almaden Blvd., San Jose, Calif., 95113

Tweet this:
Kepler's presents Sen. Bernie Sanders discussing his new book in exclusive Northern California appearance.

Tickets:
Tickets are available at https://bit.ly/berniekeplers.

About Kepler's Literary Foundation
Kepler's Literary Foundation is a nonprofit arts organization dedicated to enriching and inspiring the community through literary and cultural programs. It offers a nationally recognized program of cultural and literary events covering a range of global and local topics. For additional information on Kepler's Literary Foundation, visit www.keplers.org.

