UNDERTAKER 1 deadMAN SHOW Adds Stops in Las Vegas and Los Angeles Ahead of WrestleMania 39

Tickets For Both Events Go On Sale Tuesday, February 14

WWE® WWE today announced that the critically acclaimed UNDERTAKER 1 deadMAN SHOW will add stops in Las Vegas and Los Angeles ahead of WrestleMania 39. The one-man show featuring WWE Legend The Undertaker will take center stage at The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas on Friday, March 24 and The Novo at LA Live on Friday, March 31.

UNDERTAKER 1 deadMAN SHOW will feature "The Phenom" in an intimate setting, sharing never-before-heard stories from his Hall of Fame career and taking questions from the WWE Universe in attendance. The show has sold out venues in Nashville, Philadelphia, Boston and San Antonio since debuting last summer.

Tickets for UNDERTAKER 1 deadMAN SHOW go on sale this Tuesday, February 14 at 10 a.m. PT. Tickets can be purchased via ticketmaster.com for the March 24 show in Las Vegas and via axs.com for the March 31 show in Los Angeles. A limited number of VIP tickets, which includes premier seating and a meet-and-greet with The Undertaker, will also be available for each show.

WrestleMania goes Hollywood during a special two-night Premium Live Event on Saturday, April 1 and Sunday, April 2 from SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. Limited tickets are still available for the biggest WWE event of the year via Ticketmaster.com and the two-day premium live event will stream live exclusively on Peacock in the United States and WWE Network everywhere else.

About WWE

WWE, a publicly traded company WWE, is an integrated media organization and recognized leader in global entertainment. The Company consists of a portfolio of businesses that create and deliver original content 52 weeks a year to a global audience. WWE is committed to family-friendly entertainment on its television programming, premium live events, digital media, and publishing platforms. WWE's TVPG programming can be seen in more than 1 billion homes worldwide in 30 languages through worldclass distribution partners including NBCUniversal, FOX, BT Sport, Sony India and Rogers. The awardwinning WWE Network includes all premium live events, scheduled programming and a massive video-on-demand library and is currently available in more than 180 countries. In the United States, NBCUniversal's streaming service, Peacock, is the exclusive home to WWE Network.

Additional information on WWE can be found at wwe.com and corporate.wwe.com.

