The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Atlassian Corporation (TEAM) Investors

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Atlassian Corporation ("Atlassian" or the "Company") TEAM ordinary shares and/or common stock between August 5, 2022 and November 3, 2022, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Atlassian investors have until April 4, 2023 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

On November 3, 2022, Atlassian disclosed that "[b]ased on the macro headwinds," the Company was "lowering [its] Cloud revenue growth outlook to a range of approximately 40% to 45% year-over-year" for fiscal year 2023. The Company further explained that it had seen a "decrease in the rate of Free instances converting to paid plans" and that it had experienced a "slowing in the rate of paid user growth from existing customers."

On this news, Atlassian's stock price fell $50.44, or 29%, to close at $123.73 per share on November 4, 2022, thereby injuring investors.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) macroeconomic factors were having a material adverse impact on Atlassian's business; (2) the slowing conversions from free to paid customers the Company was experiencing constituted a negative trend; (3) paid user growth also had slowed; and (4) as a result, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

If you purchased Atlassian stock during the Class Period, you may move the Court no later than April 4, 2023 to ask the Court to appoint you as lead plaintiff.

