Feb is Responsible Pet Owner’s Month – 5 Tips to Love Dogs Even More - from YuMOVE, Joint Supplements for Dogs
It’s always good to refresh, review and recommit to the many responsibilities associated with owning a dog.
Whether one has a new dog, or one for many years, it’s always good to refresh, review and recommit to the many responsibilities associated with owning a dog.
Provide a high-quality dog joint supplement, like YuMOVE. This will help give extra support for a dog’s joints and help maintain or support their mobility.”ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, February 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As we move through 2023, February brings us Responsible Pet Owner’s Month. Whether ones getting a new dog, or has had one for many years, it’s always good to refresh, review and recommit to the many responsibilities associated with owning a dog. YuMOVE, a high-quality joint supplement for dogs and the American Kennel Club’s official dog joint supplement, offers these five tips to love dogs even more.
— Fiona Hope, CEO of Lintbells | Home of YuMOVE
• Make sure the dog fits one’s lifestyle. When looking for a new dog, either from a shelter or breeder, make sure the breed of dog fits one’s lifestyle and living environment. If one travels a great deal, always have a plan for where the dog can be housed. Boarding might be tough for some dogs, so as an option, have a few friends who are willing to dog-sit. If one lives in close quarters with neighbors, consider a breed that is known to bark less.
• Spend time with one’s dog daily. One’s pet is like a family member or even a child, so it’s important to spend time with one’s dog daily. Getting outside and moving is a great way to spend quality time with one’s pet. Consider creating a dog walking plan that considers the pet’s age, how far and how long the dog can walk, outside weather walking conditions, the route (flat, up hills, sidewalk, dirt, etc.), and the dog’s mobility.
• Build a relationship with a local vet. A local vet can help with any issues that may arise with one’s dog and provide yearly health exams that include checking on the dog’s vaccination status and dental health too. While connecting with one’s vet, don’t be shy in talking about all concerns with the dog.
• Check the dog’s mobility. It’s important to check a dog’s mobility, so look for visible signs of stiffness in the morning or after resting; slowing down on walks; reluctance to get out of bed, go up or down the stairs; lethargy; grumpiness during or after walks, or even when being petted.
• Provide a high-quality dog joint supplement, like YuMOVE. This will help give extra support for a dog’s joints and help maintain or support their mobility.
YuMOVE, the UK’s #1 veterinary joint supplement brand1, already supports two million+ dogs a year globally2. For years, YuMOVE has been providing a high-quality dog joint supplement that’s scientifically proven to work in just six weeks.3 There’s also a 60-Day Money-Back Guarantee4, if you aren’t satisfied.
To see the difference YuMOVE can make, YuMOVE is offering 30% off any YuMOVE hip and joint supplement for dogs using the code “MOBILITY30” for a one-time purchase or 40% off any ongoing subscription using the code “MOBILITY40” at checkout.
To learn more about YuMOVE, visit www.yumove.com.
Footnotes
1Kynetec VetTrak August 2022. Sales of YuMOVE branded products through UK veterinary wholesalers.
2YuMOVE brand tracking study 2022.
3In vivo, double-blind, placebo-controlled, objectively measured canine clinical study by the Royal Veterinary College, UK (excluding YuMOVE Joint Care for Young Dogs.)
4For full terms/conditions see yumove.com/guarantee.
# # #
Phillip Sontag
YuMOVE
phillip@bleucooper.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn