It’s always good to refresh, review and recommit to the many responsibilities associated with owning a dog. YuMOVE logo

Whether one has a new dog, or one for many years, it’s always good to refresh, review and recommit to the many responsibilities associated with owning a dog.

Provide a high-quality dog joint supplement, like YuMOVE. This will help give extra support for a dog’s joints and help maintain or support their mobility.” — Fiona Hope, CEO of Lintbells | Home of YuMOVE