With 5.8% CAGR, Global Guacamole Market Size to Surpass $1.5 Bn by the end of 2031

The demand for guacamole is expected to rise dramatically as more people try to lead healthier lives by eating wholesome meals

PORTLAND, OR, US, February 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global "Guacamole Market" garnered $0.8 billion in 2021, and is estimated to generate $1.5 billion by 2031, manifesting a CAGR of 5.8% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides an extensive analysis of changing market dynamics, major segments, value chain, competitive scenario, and regional landscape. This research offers a valuable guidance to leading players, investors, shareholders, and startups in devising strategies for the sustainable growth and gaining competitive edge in the market.

𝗣𝗿𝗼𝗺𝗶𝗻𝗲𝗻𝘁 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗣𝗹𝗮𝘆𝗲𝗿𝘀

Avoking,

Calavo Growers, Inc.,

Casa Sanchez SF,

Hormel Foods Corporation,

Sabra Dipping Co., LLC,

Salud Foodgroup Europe b.v,

Snowcrest,

Westfalia Fruit Ltd,

Woolworths Group ltd, and Landec Corporation.

The research provides detailed segmentation of the global guacamole market based on end-user, packaging, distribution channel, and region. The report discusses segments and their sub-segments in detail with the help of tables and figures. Market players and investors can strategize according to the highest revenue-generating and fastest-growing segments mentioned in the report.

𝗥𝗲𝗴𝗶𝗼𝗻𝗮𝗹 𝗢𝘂𝘁𝗹𝗼𝗼𝗸:

In 2021, North America accounted for a 48.4% share of the guacamole market and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. The popularity of Mexican food outside of Mexico is helping the guacamole business expand. Major market participants are also all concentrated in North America, where domestic production of raw material is declining. As a result of the favorable trade relations between the two regions, Mexico has become a popular destination for guacamole manufacturers looking to either, buy raw ingredients or establish processing facilities. Thus, the above factors are likely to supplement the North America guacamole market growth during the forecast period.

𝗧𝗮𝗯𝗹𝗲 𝗢𝗳 𝗖𝗼𝗻𝘁𝗲𝗻𝘁:

CHAPTER 1:INTRODUCTION

1.1.Report description

1.2.Key benefits for stakeholders

1.3.Key market segments

1.4.Research methodology

1.4.1.Secondary research

1.4.2.Primary research

1.4.3.Analyst tools and models

CHAPTER 2:EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1.Snapshot

2.2.CXO perspective

CHAPTER 3:MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1.Market definition and scope

3.2.Key Forces Shaping Guacamole Industry/Market

3.2.1.Bargaining power of suppliers

3.2.2.Bargaining power of buyer

3.2.3.Thereat of new entrants

3.2.4.Threat of substitutes

3.2.5.Intensity of competitive rivalry

3.3.Value chain analysis

3.4.Impact of COVID-19 on the Guacamole market

3.5.Market dynamics

3.6.1.Drivers

3.6.1.1.Use of guacamole in processed food, spreads, dips, and smoothies

3.6.1.2.Increasing acceptance of international cuisines

3.6.2.Restraints

3.6.2.1.Environmental changes are hampering the growth of the market

3.6.3.Opportunity

3.6.3.1.Rise in concern for food safety and popularity for plant based ingredients

3.6.3.2.Rapid growth of the retail sector

CHAPTER 4:GUACAMOLE MARKET, BY END USER INDUSTRY

4.1.Overview

4.1.1.Market size and forecast

4.2.Food Processing Industry

4.2.1.Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.2.2.Market size and forecast

4.2.3.Market analysis, by region

4.3.Food Service Industry

4.3.1.Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.3.2.Market size and forecast

4.3.3.Market analysis, by region

4.4.Households

4.4.1.Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.4.2.Market size and forecast

4.4.3.Market analysis, by region

Toc Continue.....

