KEWL MEDIA, INC. LAUNCHES KEWL.FM, A NEW STREAMING RADIO STATION

KEWL.fm The KEWL.fm Bunch A New Listening Experience

The Perfect Blend of Adult Pop, Modern Country, and Top Classics

KEWL.fm and the other stations we will launch this year will take streaming radio from a hobby to where it’s never been.” — Steve Gold - Co. Founder, KEWL Media, Inc.

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA, USA, February 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- KEWL Media, Inc., a next-generation media company, is proud to announce the launch of its first product, KEWL.fm, a new streaming radio station that delivers the best in audio entertainment by curating the most popular music genres together in a seamless listening experience. Created by long-time radio professionals David Moss and Steve Gold, KEWL.fm serves up something for everyone who enjoys today's most popular genres, including adult contemporary and country hits and classics from the past 40 years in a unique blend not provided elsewhere.

Moss and Gold bring a wealth of broadcast experience to the launch of KEWL.fm. Moss spent 20 years in professional broadcasting and continued his radio work on weekends in Philadelphia after transitioning to a career leading sales, marketing, and strategic direction for various tech startups. He is currently a managing partner at Thasis, a company specializing in identifying, incubating, and launching groundbreaking companies across numerous sectors, building them into successful ventures. Gold spent over ten years in broadcasting and then parlayed his connections into the launch of a successful technical recruiting firm tasked with staffing up many Bay Area and Seattle-based startups. He is currently a managing partner at Strata Q Networks.

The radio industry is undergoing significant changes as it moves from traditional terrestrial radio to streaming. Terrestrial radio, in which audio programming is transmitted through the airwaves to receivers, has long been the standard method for radio listening. Still, it faces increasing competition from newer, digital forms of audio entertainment. KEWL.fm breaks through the noise of this competition with its unique blend of streaming music and audio entertainment. It separates itself from services like Pandora and Spotify, featuring a lineup of seasoned, diverse, live DJs and specially produced content such as “Songs You Haven’t Heard in a Long Time” and the “Saturday Night Dance Party.”

"We are excited to bring a new choice in streaming radio that delivers the best in audio entertainment," said Moss, CEO and General Manager of KEWL Media, Inc. “We have studied the music consumption habits of our broad demographic and found that they enjoy multiple genres, from adult-oriented pop hits to modern country to classic songs. KEWL.fm integrates these categories into a single listening experience, enabling listeners to access a wide variety of high-quality content that caters fully to their preferences and interests."

“The shift that radio is making towards streaming and away from terrestrial is just beginning,” opined Gold, who serves as Kewl Media’s President and Music Director. “By combining our wealth of knowledge in capturing emerging markets, radio, and media, and our deep understanding that people enjoy more than static playlists, KEWL.fm and the other stations we will launch this year will take streaming radio from a hobby to where it’s never been. We consider ourselves pioneers in disrupting the status quo and taking advantage of the available reach. And the listener experience will be unparalleled.”

KEWL Media plans to launch three additional stations in 2023, each providing a listening experience unavailable on today’s radio. The range of music will include “The Country Blend,” “Flashback Radio,” and more. KEWL.fm is available online at kewl.fm, and through the Live365 app. The company also plans to offer its signal to small and regional stations for rebroadcast.

About KEWL Media, Inc.

Kewl Media, Inc. is a newly formed media company on a mission to revolutionize the streaming radio industry. With a focus on transitioning from terrestrial to internet radio, the company is dedicated to launching innovative and compelling radio stations that offer a wide variety of audio content. Kewl Media's flagship station, KEWL.fm, provides a unique approach to music curation and offers listeners a more convenient and customizable listening experience. The company's commitment to growth and sustainability sets it apart from hobbyist operations, and its team of experienced radio professionals ensures that all its stations deliver high-quality content. Kewl Media's vision is to be at the forefront of the radio industry shift and offer listeners the best audio entertainment. More information can be found at www.kewl.fm.