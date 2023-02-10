Morocco Takes Part in CEN-SAD Youth Ministers Meeting in Niamey

MOROCCO, February 10 - Morocco, represented by the Minister of Youth, Culture and Communication Mohamed Mehdi Bensaid, took part Friday in the capital of Niger, Niamey, in the meeting of the Ministers of Youth of the Community of Sahel-Saharan States (CEN-SAD).

Speaking on this occasion on behalf of the Kingdom, Bensaid stressed that youth are a driving force that has general skills for economic and social development.

The Minister added that this force allows countries to achieve comprehensive and sustainable growth, especially if this youth force has a quality education and is involved in civic initiatives, the Ministry of Youth, Culture and Communication said in a statement.

Bensaid noted that Morocco, under the enlightened leadership of His Majesty King Mohammed VI, and pursuant to the Sovereign's High Instructions, has launched a number of initiatives and important projects for youth, aimed at promoting their integration into society, to make them a real force of proposal in the public administration and to support them in the field of entrepreneurship.

The Moroccan official stressed that the Kingdom is working on a new approach related to youth, consisting of launching a new generation of youth centers with innovative programs, adding that Morocco is ready to share its experiences with brotherly and friendly countries through bilateral partnerships, including the Sahel and Saharan countries.

He also said that Morocco is ready to welcome young people from the countries of the Sahel-Saharan region during 2024 which will be marked by the celebration of the youth year.

The Minister stressed in his speech that Morocco will continue its involvement in building the Sahel-Saharan region, and this by continuing to maintain strong relations with all member states, based on cooperation, solidarity and constructive partnerships.

On the sidelines of this meeting, Mr. Bensaid had several meetings with his counterparts, Ministers of Youth of the Sahel-Saharan countries. These talks were an opportunity to highlight the strength of relations between the Kingdom of Morocco and these countries.

MAP:10 February 2023