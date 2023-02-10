Submit Release
February 9, 2023

Contact:
 Jennifer Finley, Press Secretary – 225-922-1256
Megan Moore, Public Information Director – 225-935-2179
presssecretary@LDAF.la.gov

LDAF’s Livestock Brand Commission to host saddle microchipping event February 23 

Baton Rouge, La. – The Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry’s (LDAF) Livestock Brand Commission will host its next saddle microchipping event Thursday, February 23, from 10 A.M. to 3 P.M.  It will be held at the Thibodeaux Town and Country Feed Store located at 1124 North Lafitte in Abbeville, La.  

Saddles are popular agricultural items for thieves to prey on because they do not have identifiable marks or serial numbers. LDAF’s microchip identification program provides all saddle owners in the state of Louisiana the opportunity to have their saddles registered and identified by using a microchip implant. If microchipped saddles are ever stolen, the program allows Brand Officers to confirm ownership and return the property. This service is provided free to the public.  

“LDAF’s Brand Commission microchipped approximately 100 saddles at events in 2022,” said LDAF Commissioner Mike Strain, D.V.M. “I’m happy to see so many people taking advantage of this valuable resource, and we’ll keep providing it as long as you all keep bringing us saddles to chip.”  

This effort to deter theft is a joint venture of the Livestock Brand Commission, parish sheriff’s offices, other law enforcement agencies, parish cattlemen’s associations, and riding clubs. 

Should there be any questions, please contact the Livestock Brand Commission at 225-925-3962.  

 

LDAF’s Livestock Brand Commission to host saddle microchipping event February 23

