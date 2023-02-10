Submit Release
Super Bowl LVII to Feature Two New Commercials from Gordon McKernan

Both commercials do a great job of illustrating that Gordon McKernan Injury Attorneys works hard and has fun.”
— Gordon McKernan
BATON ROUGE, LA, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Louisiana personal injury attorney, Gordon McKernan, announces that his two newest commercials will air on Sunday, February 12, during Super Bowl LVII.

The commercials showcase McKernan's commitment to creating unique ways to highlight his law firm’s personality and expertise.

One of the commercials celebrates McKernan’s thriving partnership with LSU Women’s Basketball Coach Kim Mulkey. The commercial was inspired by Mulkey and McKernan’s shared love for looking good while getting it done.

The other commercial, which features videos of the winners from McKernan's recent Get Gordon Jingle Dance Challenge, demonstrates his unique approach to legal services. The commercial emphasizes Gordon McKernan Injury Attorneys’ commitment to providing a fun and personalized experience for its clients.

"I’m thrilled to share my two newest commercials with such a wide audience during this year’s Super Bowl. Both commercials do a great job of illustrating that Gordon McKernan Injury Attorneys works hard and has fun,” said McKernan.

Gordon McKernan Injury Attorneys is located at 5656 Hilton Avenue, Baton Rouge, LA 70808, and has offices in Alexandria, Baton Rouge, Denham Springs, Gonzales, Hammond, Lafayette, Lake Charles, Monroe, Shreveport, and Zachary. For questions and inquiries regarding McKernan’s most recent NIL deal, call (225) 888-8888 or visit the website for more information.

Emily Gaffney
Gordon McKernan Injury Attorneys
+1 225-228-2910
email us here

