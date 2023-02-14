Kissd Launch New Line of Sustainable Flavoured Waters this Valentine’s Day

#GetKISSD and show the planet some love with Kissd's delicious new infused water range, launched 14th February 2023

We have 3 values at the core of KISSD... Keep it Simple, Sustainable, Delicious.” — Mark Gent and Joshua Burgess

LONDON, ENGLAND, UNITED KINGDOM, February 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kissd, a new FMCG brand, has announced the launch of their new line of flavoured waters in three refreshing flavours: Ginger, Cucumber, and Coconut. Kissd will also be releasing a natural spring water, Kissd Pure. Launched on Tuesday 14th February 2023, their initiative is “Get Kissd on Valentine’s and show the planet some love”.

With sustainability at the core of their brand, Kissd sources their spring water as locally as possible and only ships in bulk to reduce their carbon footprint. The 88% plant-based packaging, made from wood pulp and sugarcane waste, is a prime example of their commitment. They have further committed to donate 1% of their overall sales to 1% for the Planet, a non-profit organisation dedicated to supporting global sustainable and environmental projects.

Kissd offer consumers a simple, sustainable, and delicious alternative to traditional bottled water. One bottle of Kissd water creates 74% less carbon emissions than a traditional plastic bottle. Their waters contain no artificial flavours, calories or sugars with the aim to be good to the drinker and the planet.

From launch day, customers can purchase bulk packs of 12 bottles in each flavour for £18.00 on the company's shop: https://www.kissd.co.uk/shop.

Further information about wholesale orders can be arranged by contacting wholesale@kissd.co.uk

"We created Kissd water as a delicious, zero calories and zero sugar alternative to other drinks on the market. We were becoming increasingly frustrated by the fact that if you wanted a flavoured drink, it had to be packed with sugar or shipped across oceans in plastic bottles", said founders of Kissd, Mark Gent and Joshua Burgess.

"We have a deep seated passion for sustainability and want to make a difference to the industry. That is why we developed Kissd, a brand dedicated to delicious natural water, bottled and delivered in the most sustainable way possible."

Kissd is committed to providing a delicious and eco-friendly alternative to traditional bottled water, considering the planet at every step of the journey. Try their new line of flavoured waters today, and join the movement towards a more sustainable future. Keep it Simple, Sustainable, Delicious with KISSD.

For more information, visit: https://www.kissd.co.uk

General media enquiries: media@kissd.co.uk

Press kit: https://bit.ly/kissdmediapack