Superalloys Market to Perceive Highest Growth of USD 15.1 Billion with 8.5% CAGR by 2031: AMR

Superalloy manufacturers continually investing in global development through joint ventures, partnerships, and mergers & acquisitions, which is serving as a potential opportunity for the expansion of the global superalloys market. Based on region, North America held the largest share in 2021, contributing to around two-fifths of the global superalloys market share.

/EIN News/ -- Portland, OR, Feb. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global superalloys market garnered $6.8 billion in 2021, and is estimated to generate $15.1 billion by 2031, manifesting a CAGR of 8.5% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides an extensive analysis of changing market dynamics, major segments, value chain, competitive scenario, and regional landscape. This research offers a valuable guidance to leading players, investors, shareholders, and startups in devising strategies for the sustainable growth and gaining competitive edge in the market.

Report Coverage & Details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022–2031 Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2021 $6.8 billion Market Size in 2031 $15.1 billion CAGR 8.5% No. of Pages in Report 304 Segments covered base material, application, and region Drivers Wide usage of superalloys in a variety of industries, including oil and gas, aerospace, gas turbine industrial. Opportunities Superalloy manufacturers continually investing in global development through joint ventures, partnerships, and mergers & acquisitions Restraints The prices of base alloys required for the production of superalloys are relatively higher Development of new generations of superalloys to gain higher temperature resistance involves the incorporation of expensive alloying metals such as rhenium and ruthenium



Covid-19 Scenario:

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic had a negative impact on the growth of the global superalloys market, owing to implementation of global lockdown which resulted to temporary closure of superalloys factories.

In the post-pandemic, the market for superalloy is expanding due to increased demand from the rising nations, caused by their increased need for electrical power.

The surge in demand for industrial gas turbines, particularly for the oil and gas industry in developing countries like India, Brazil, China, and West Africa is also anticipated to present the industry's players with major development prospects in the near future.

The research provides detailed segmentation of the global superalloys market based on base material, application, and region. The report discusses segments and their sub-segments in detail with the help of tables and figures. Market players and investors can strategize according to the highest revenue-generating and fastest-growing segments mentioned in the report.



Based on base material, the nickel-based segment held the highest share in 2021, accounting for nearly four-fifths of the global superalloys market, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the cobalt-based segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 9.0% from 2022 to 2031.

Based on application, the aerospace segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, contributing to more than half of the global superalloys market, and is expected to maintain its lead in terms of revenue during the forecast period. However, the automotive segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 9.4% from 2022 to 2031.

Based on region, North America held the largest share in 2021, contributing to around two-fifths of the global superalloys market share, and is projected to maintain its dominant share in terms of revenue in 2031. In addition, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 8.8% during the forecast period.

Leading market players of the global superalloys market analyzed in the research include ATI, Doncasters Group, Arconic, CANNON-MUSKEGON, Carpenter Technology Corporation, Chromalloy Gas Turbine LLC, Forged Solutions Group, HAYNES INTERNATIONAL., Hitchiner Manufacturing, Beijing International Aeronautical Materials Corporation.

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players of the global superalloys market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

