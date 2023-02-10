U.S. Pain Management Drugs Market Is Expected to Generate USD 34.82 Billion by 2031: Allied Market Research

Surge in prevalence of muscle strain disorders such as neck pain, shoulder, groin pain, and hamstring in the U.S. drive the U.S. pain management drugs market. Based on type of pain, the chronic pain segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, holding more than two-third of the U.S. pain management drugs market.

/EIN News/ -- Portland, OR, Feb. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the U.S. pain management drugs market garnered $25.17 billion in 2021, and is estimated to generate $34.82 billion by 2031, manifesting a CAGR of 3.3% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides an extensive analysis of changing market dynamics, major segments, value chain, competitive scenario, and regional landscape. This research offers a valuable guidance to leading players, investors, shareholders, and startups in devising strategies for the sustainable growth and gaining competitive edge in the market.

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022–2031 Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2021 $25.1 billion Market Size in 2031 $34.8 billion CAGR 3.3% No. of Pages in Report 183 Segments covered drug class, indication, type of pain. Drivers Surge in prevalence of muscle strain disorders such as neck pain, shoulder, groin pain, and hamstring in the U.S. Opportunities Rise in prevalence of acute appendicitis in the U.S. Restraints Availability of various alternative therapies like pain management devices chiropractic manipulation and acupuncture

Impact of Covid-19 U.S. Pain Management Drugs Market:

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic had a negative impact on the growth of the U.S. pain management drugs market, owing to implementation of global lockdown which resulted to disrupt workflows in the health care sector around the world.

The disease has forced a number of industries to shut their doors temporarily, including several sub-domains of health care. The U.S. pain management drugs market experienced a decline in 2021 due to global economic recession led by COVID-19.

In addition, the COVID-19 outbreak disrupted the supply chain of pain drugs across various end-user industries like hospitals and pharmacies.

However, the market is anticipated to witness recovery in 2021, and show stable growth for U.S. pain management drugs market in the coming years. This is attributed to the increase in adoption of various pain medications with less side effects, rise in number of pending surgeries, increase diabetes disorders, proper counselling for post operative pain conditions and drug approvals for new pain disorders.





The research provides detailed segmentation of the U.S. pain management drugs market based on drug class, indication, type of pain. The report discusses segments and their sub-segments in detail with the help of tables and figures. Market players and investors can strategize according to the highest revenue-generating and fastest-growing segments mentioned in the report.

Based on drug class, the opioids segment held the highest share in 2021, accounting for more than one-fourth of the U.S. pain management drugs market, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the antidepressants segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 4.3% from 2022 to 2031.

Based on indication, the post-operative pain segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, contributing to nearly one-fourth of the U.S. pain management drugs market, and is expected to maintain its lead in terms of revenue during the forecast period. However, the cancer pain segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 6.4% from 2022 to 2031.

Based on type of pain, the chronic pain segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, holding more than two-third of the U.S. pain management drugs market, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. This segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR of 3.6% during the forecast period.

Leading market players of the U.S. pain management drugs market analyzed in the research include Novartis AG, Eli Lilly & Company, Abbott Laboratories, Purdue Pharma L.P., Boehringer Ingelheim, Pfizer, Inc., Mylan NV., Merck & Co. Inc., Johnson & Johnson, and GlaxoSmithKline Plc.

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players of the U.S. pain management drugs market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

