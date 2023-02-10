Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,521 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 356,606 in the last 365 days.

Porto Jewish Community Asks European Union to Investigate Case of Soviet-Style Antisemitism in Portugal

Request aims to reassure the Jewish community

/EIN News/ -- PORTO, Portugal, Feb. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Jewish Community of Porto (CIP/CJP) has called on the European Union to instigate an impartial international investigation into "an antisemitic action that took place in Portugal using robbers, murderers and convicts who intended to defame the country's strongest Jewish community, destroy Jewish leadership, halt the influx of Israeli citizens and end the law that granted Portuguese citizenship to Jews of Portuguese and Spanish origin. In March 2022, police raided the synagogue and arrested its rabbi, and in September the High Court said that criminal indictments against the community were 'based on nothing,'" says the community's president, Gabriel Senderowicz. 

Deborah Elijah, president of Keren Hayesod Portugal, explains that the basis for the Soviet-style antisemitism was "primarily the use of criminals and the press to defame the most important Jewish communities, to associate them with immoral businesses and then to try to link the rabbis for fictitious corruption. Weak communities linked to existing powers were used to serve as propaganda, like a musical instrument, as my father was forced to play the violin in the Theresienstadt concentration camp."

A community council member for legal affairs, attorney David Garrett, says that the EU investigation is necessary. "If the anonymous, slanderous complaints were not made by convicts at the request of state agents; if the attempt to eliminate the first signer of a petition to the parliament was authored by someone who chose his target at random; if there is no relationship between the professional burglars who stole the server from a community lawyer [in Porto] and the computers of the president of SIRESP [in Lisbon] - so everything was nothing more than a miraculous coincidence and the community should not remain alarmed. If, on the contrary, the investigation concludes that state agents used criminals and all the press against a religious and cultural organization [the Jewish community of Porto], then we can say that they wanted mostly to destroy a Jewish nascent elite, and that the aim was not merely to initiate proceedings against suspects for the practice of illegalities. Against these, legal means of obtaining evidence would be used, the police would not be used as an instrument, much less whether they would use burglars, murderers and manufacturers of anonymous complaints."

Contact Information:
Shelly Paz
PR Manager
shepaz@shepaz.com
972-50-240-9757

Related Images






Image 1: Shabbat at the Kadoorie Mekor Haim Synagogue in Porto, Portugal


Hundreds of people pray at the Kadoorie Mekor Haim Synagogue in Porto (CIP/CJP)



This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment


Shabbat at the Kadoorie Mekor Haim Synagogue in Porto, Portugal

Shabbat at the Kadoorie Mekor Haim Synagogue in Porto, Portugal

You just read:

Porto Jewish Community Asks European Union to Investigate Case of Soviet-Style Antisemitism in Portugal

Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.