Dry Eye Syndrome Treatment Market to Surpass US$ 24,449.7 Million by 2030, Says Coherent Market Insights (CMI)

/EIN News/ -- Burlingame, Feb. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Coherent Market Insights, the global dry eye syndrome treatment market is estimated to be valued at US$ 7,245.3 million in 2022 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 16.4% during the forecast period (2022-2030).



Key Trends and Analysis of the Global Dry Eye Syndrome Treatment Market:

Major players operating in the market are focusing on adopting strategies such as collaboration to conduct clinical trial study, which is expected to drive the market growth over the forecast period. For instance, in September, 2021, Bausch Health Companies Inc., a Canadian multinational specialty pharmaceutical company, in collaboration with Novaliq GmbH, a biopharmaceutical company focusing on first- and best-in-class ocular therapeutics announced topline data from the second Phase 3 trial evaluating the investigational drug NOV03 (perfluorohexyloctane), an eye drop with used to treat the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease (DED). The trial met all of its secondary endpoints, showing statistically significant improvements in each of the signs and symptoms of dry eye syndrome associated with Meibomian gland dysfunction (MGD) that were evaluated.

Request Sample copy of this Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/1173

Key Market Takeaways:

The global dry eye syndrome treatment market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 16.4% during the forecast period due to increasing product launch of ophthalmic solution for dry eye treatment is expected to drive the market growth over the forecast period. For instance, in November 2022, Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., one of the global leader in ophthalmological research and development company, announced that it has launched the dry eye treatment DIQUAS LX Ophthalmic Solution 3% (diquafosol sodium) in Japan. DIQUAS LX Ophthalmic Solution 3% (diquafosol sodium) are eye drops indicated for the ophthalmic dry-eye treatment.

Among Product Type, Cyclosporine segment is estimated to hold a dominant position in the global dry eye syndrome treatment market over the forecast period, owing to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval. For instance, in February 2022, Viatris Inc., one of the global pharmaceutical company, announced that it has received the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval for its Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) for Cyclosporine Ophthalmic Emulsion 0.05%. Cyclosporine Ophthalmic Emulsion is indicated to increase tear production in patients for ocular inflammation associated with keratoconjunctivitis sicca, also known as dry eye.

Among regions, North America is estimated to account for the largest market share in the global dry eye syndrome treatment market over the forecast period, owing to the submission of a New Drug Application (NDA) to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). For instance, in August 2022, Novaliq GmbH, a medical technology company based in Massachusetts, U.S., announce the submission of a New Drug Application (NDA) to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the approval for CyclASol (cyclosporine ophthalmic solution). CyclASol is a topical anti-inflammatory and immunomodulating ophthalmic drug solution, developed for the treatment of dry eye disease.

Competitive Landscape:

Key players operating in the global dry eye syndrome treatment market include AbbVie Inc., Novartis AG, Bausch Health Companies Inc., Johnson & Johnson, Inc., I-MED Pharma inc., Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd, AFT Pharmaceuticals, Novaliq GmbH, Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, Inc., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Mitotech, SA, Viatris Inc., among other prominent players

Buy-Now this Research Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/buy-now/1173

Market Segmentation:

Global Dry Eye Syndrome Treatment Market, By Product Type: Cyclosporine Oral Corticosteroid Artificial Tears Omega Supplements Punctual Bags Others

Global Dry Eye Syndrome Treatment Market, By Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacies Retail Pharmacies Supermarket/ Hypermarket Other Stores Online Pharmacies

Global Dry Eye Syndrome Treatment Market, By Region: North America By Country U.S. Canada Latin America By Country Brazil Mexico Argentina Rest of Latin America Europe By Country Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe Asia Pacific By Country China India Japan Australia South Korea ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East By Country GCC Israel Rest of Middle East Africa By Region/Country South Africa Central Africa North Africa



Related Market Intelligence Reports:

Ornithine Transcarbamylase (OTC) Deficiency Treatment Market, by Drug Type (Buphenyl, Ravicti, Ammonul, and Others), by Route of Administration (Oral and Intravenous), by Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, and Online Pharmacies), and by Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa)- Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2023 – 2030

Clostridioides Difficile Infection Treatment Market, by Drug Type (Vancomycin, Metronidazole, Fidaxomicin, and Others (late phase drugs, etc.)), by Route of Administration (Oral and Injectable), by Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, and Online Pharmacies), and by Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa) - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2023 - 2030

About Us:

Coherent Market Insights is a global market intelligence and consulting organization focused on assisting our plethora of clients achieve transformational growth by helping them make critical business decisions. We are headquartered in India, having sales office at global financial capital in the U.S. and sales consultants in United Kingdom and Japan. Our client base includes players from across various business verticals in over 57 countries worldwide. We create value for clients through our highly reliable and accurate reports. We are also committed in playing a leading role in offering insights in various sectors post-COVID-19 and continue to deliver measurable, sustainable results for our clients.

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Mr. Shah Senior Client Partner – Business Development Coherent Market Insights Phone: US: +1-206-701-6702 UK: +44-020-8133-4027 Japan: +81-050-5539-1737 India: +91-848-285-0837 Email: sales@coherentmarketinsights.com Website: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com