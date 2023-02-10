Cylogy Announces Our Director of Technology Stephanie Petrusha Has Been Named a Sitecore MVP

/EIN News/ -- San Francisco, CA, Feb. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cylogy has announced that Stephanie Petrusha, Cylogy’s Head of Technology, has been named a Sitecore Most Valuable Professional (Sitecore MVP) in the Professional Ambassador category by Sitecore, a global leader in digital experience management and marketing technology platforms. Stephanie is just one of 74 Ambassador MVPs worldwide to be named as a Sitecore MVP this year.

Sitecore’s MVP program is now in its 17th year and recognizes professionals who are active in sharing their knowledge and expertise with the Sitecore professional community. This year’s MVPs were selected by a panel of Sitecore employees for the quality, quantity and impact of the contributions they made in 2022, supporting both Sitecore partners and customers.

Cylogy is a digital experience consultancy firm operating out of San Francisco. As Cylogy’s Head of Technology, Stephanie leads our busy software development team, and advises on all aspects of technology selection, solution architecture and project implementation, working across Cylogy’s national portfolio of client projects.

Stephanie has over 20 years of professional experience in managing development teams, consulting clients, architecting solutions, and developing software and web applications. She has a Master’s degree in E-Commerce Technology from DePaul University in Chicago.

Stephanie’s deep knowledge of Sitecore and many years of designing and deploy digtial experience solutions invaluable in delivering exceptional customer experiences for Cylogy’s customers.

Stephanie commented “I’m delighted and honored to be named as a Sitecore Professional Ambassador MVP. It means a lot to be recognized for contributing to the wider Sitecore professional community. I’ve always been passionate about how we can use technology to improve digital experience, and I love having the opportunity to share knowledge with others, but also learn in return.”

“Cylogy has worked with Sitecore for more than a decade, across a broad range of longstanding clients. We’re thrilled that Stephanie has been named among such an elite group as this year’s Sitecore MVPs” said Lindsay Sullivan, Vice President of Services at Cylogy. “It’s a recognition of Stephanie’s deep expertise and her ability to effectively share her knowledge of the Sitecore platform more widely. Our congratulations go to Stephanie and all of this year’s Sitecore MVPs.”

“We’re pleased that for the seventeenth time we’re honoring experts who have distinguished themselves through their technical acumen and dedication to helping others build great digital experiences,” said Dave O’Flanagan, Sitecore chief product officer. “We continue to be impressed by the passion with which the MVPs share their professional and technical expertise and experience with customers and partners. They’re an invaluable asset to the global Sitecore community, and we’re truly grateful for their unique contributions.”

About Cylogy

Cylogy is a San Francisco-based digital agency dedicated to building effective, agile and modern digital solutions for our clients. Cylogy has served both enterprise and government clients for more than 20 years. Find out more at www.cylogy.com.

Source: https://thenewsfront.com/cylogy-announces-our-director-of-technology-stephanie-petrusha-has-been-named-a-sitecore-mvp/

Cylogy, Inc 600 California St. 11th Floor San Francisco CA 94108 United States +1-800-617-9011 https://www.cylogy.com/