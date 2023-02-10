Monica Priscilla Celebrates 20 Years As A Children’s Entertainer

/EIN News/ -- Milan, Italy, Feb. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Monica Priscilla is the stage name of Dr. Monica Lombardi, who, in addition to being a recognised professional in the field of Animazione feste bambini (entertainment for children’s parties), is also known as a coach, trainer, and pedagogist in Milan, Lombardy, and other parts of Italy for having introduced the ‘Pedagogy of Joy’ educational method.

Her children’s entertainment company is now celebrating 20 years of providing unique and unforgettable events primarily for children (but also for adults), such as birthday parties, Piazza Festivals, school shows, and weddings, that combine the pedagogical aspect with creativity, fun and interactivity.

The Art of Entertainment

At first, Dr. Monica Lombardi kept her job as a pedagogy teacher and business trainer separate from her career in children’s entertainment.

Although over the years, she realised that the inclusion of both aspects could produce unique and engaging children’s entertainment that offered her audience an educational yet enjoyable experience that also furthered their well-being, regardless of their age or context.

Monica Priscilla utilises her charisma and ability to effortlessly lead groups and curate children’s entertainment that delivers a blend of educational and playful formulas in a choice of more than 30 formats.

The formats offered by Monica Priscilla have been designed to consider a wide variety of party contexts and to appeal to a range of children’s tastes. Among the services available are:

Theme parties

Shows on ecology

Puppet shows

Classical parties with bubbles and magic (which Monica first introduced in 2006 and is a reference point for children’s animation in Italy and an entertainment proposal that has set the standard)

Monica Priscilla tailors her children’s entertainment to match the child’s age or interests and will also try and satisfy all requests with professionalism and organisation. An example of the different children’s parties (according to age) she offers includes:

For children who love superheroes, she suggests a superhero-themed party with an animator dressed as Spiderman.

For young girls who love Frozen, there is the possibility of an entertainer dressed as Elsa who will propose many themed games.

For younger children, you can choose from a selection of animal themes as well as Bing, the cute rabbit.

For older children, Monica proposes Pokémon, Harry Potter-themed treasure hunts, or Super Mario-themed parties.

For pre-teens, there are detective, MasterChef, or disco parties, where a real disco is created with lots of musical games.

Whatever theme you choose for your child’s event, Monica uses her experience and knowledge as a pedagogue and coach to create a fun environment using play and the power of laughter to create an educational and formative experience simultaneously.

Speaking of laughter, Monica is also a certified teacher of laughter yoga, a valuable discipline as a children’s entertainer, trainer, and pedagogist.

Coach and Trainer

In her 20 years of activity, Monica Priscilla has made her professionalism and creativity available to her clients to create unique and unforgettable events for children and adults.

She has also used her knowledge and expertise to offer training for aspiring children’s entertainers who work for both birthday parties and holiday villages.

Through her work as a trainer, she has created many engaging and skilled teams by reinforcing her unique approach, who have then gone on to prioritise playful and experiential activities in children’s entertainment.

The strength of her blended method has earned her consistent 5-star reviews from her clients and has enabled her to experience a flourishing career that has set a precedent for the future of children’s entertainment in Italy.

More information

To find out more about Monica Priscilla and her unique and unforgettable children’s events, please visit her website at www.monicapriscilla.it.

