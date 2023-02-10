Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,519 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 356,667 in the last 365 days.

Bon Natural Life Limited Announces Record-Setting Full Fiscal Year 2022 Results

  • Revenue increased by 17.3% to $29.9 million.
  • Delivered full fiscal year 2022 net income of $6.2 million, or $0.74 per diluted share.

/EIN News/ -- Xian, China, Feb. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bon Natural Life Limited (Nasdaq: BON) ("BON" or the "Company"), one of the leading bio-ingredient solutions providers in the natural, health and personal care industries, today announced its 2022 annual financial results for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2022.

FY 2022 Financial Highlights

  • Total net revenues were US$29.9 million, representing a 17.3% increase from US$25.5 million for the same period in 2021.
  • Gross profit increased by 32.5% to US$9.4 million from US$7.1 million for the same period in 2021.
  • Gross margin was 31.5%, an increase by 3.6% from 27.9% for the same period in 2021.
  • Revenues and gross profit of our bioactive food ingredient products increased by 48.5% and 61.4% compared to the same period of 2021.
  • Net income increased by 35.4% to US$6.2 million in FY2022 from US$4.6 million for the same period in 2021.
  • Diluted earnings per share (“EPS”) was $0.74, compared to $0.68 for the same period in 2021.

Management Commentary

“We are pleased to conclude fiscal 2022 with solid growth in both top and bottom lines compared to fiscal year 2021 despite challenges caused by volatile global environment including high inflation, supply chain disruption, and persistent outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic in last year.” Commented Richard (Yongwei) Hu, BON’s Chairman & CEO, “I would like to recognize our team for their contribution in navigating through these conditions by market strategy adjustment, disciplined cost management as well as pricing efforts. Thanks to their relentless effort and hard work, the gross profits of fragrance compound, health supplemental powder drinks and bioactive food ingredients increased by 27.3%, 10.4% and 61.4% from the prior year. Our net income grew 35.4% to $6.2 million.”

“Looking ahead to 2023, we expect the first-phase completion of our third production site - Yumen Plant in May 2023. Once up and running, Yumen Plant will add 150% revenue growth potential on an annualized basis. In addition, the successful launch of our new vegetable based probiotic powder drink for regulation and improvement of human's overall microbiome and digestive health, as well as natural based personal care product for female hygiene health will attract more natural health-conscious consumers and further drive revenue growth for BON. Last but not the least, the reopening of China will help boost our profit by alleviate pressures from supply chain and logistics. With our new Yumen plant, our new natural based products, along with post-COVID reopening, we are confident to deliver the sustainable growth and create lasting long-term value for our shareholders.”

FY 2022 Product Categories Summary: Growth vs. Prior Year

  Revenues increase Gross Profits increase
Fragrance Compounds 7.6 % 27.3 %
Health Supplements (Powder Drinks) 7.4 % 10.4 %
Bioactive Food Ingredients 48.5 % 61.4 %

Fragrance Compounds

  • Revenue from sales of fragrance compound products increased by 7.6% to US$13.7 million from US$12.7 million for the same period in 2021. The increase was primarily attributable to 9.1% and 27.5% increases in average purchase order by customers and average selling price, partially offset by a decrease of 15.1% in sales volume due to the shortage of material supply.
  • Gross profit from fragrance compound increased by 27.3% from US$3.0 million to US$3.8 million for the same period in 2021. The increase was primarily attributable to the above referenced factors.

Health Supplements (Powder Drinks)

  • Revenue from sales of health supplement (powder drinks) products increased by 7.4% to US$7.1 million from US$6.7 million for the same period in 2021. The increase was attributable to 7.0% and 1.0% increases in average selling price and sales volume.
  • Gross profit from health supplement (powder drinks) increased by 10.4% from US$2.1 million to US$2.3 million for the same period in 2021. The increase was primarily due to the above referenced factors.

Bioactive Food Ingredients

  • Revenue from sales of bioactive food ingredient products increased by 48.5% to US$9.1 million from US$6.1 million for the same period in 2021. The increase was mainly attributable to 27.3% increase in sales volume due to strong customer demand and sales effort. The increase was also due to 17.4% increase in average selling price.
  • Gross profit of our bioactive food ingredient products increased by 61.4% to $3.4 million from $2.1 million for the same period in 2021. This increase was primarily due to the above referenced reasons.

Selling expenses increased by $80,292, or approximately 58.0%, from $138,530 to $218,822 in the same period of 2021, mainly attributable to increase of advertising expense, salaries and social benefits on attending more trade shows as well as recruiting more sales staff.

Research and development (“R&D”) expenses increased by $175,508, or approximately 70.5%, from $249,050 in fiscal year 2021 to $424,558 in fiscal year 2022. The increase was mainly due to an increase of $140,504 in outsourcing R&D activities to external consulting firms.

Government subsidies received in the form of a grant and recognized as other operating income totaled $1,306,627 and $449,972 for the fiscal years ended September 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively.

Net income increased from $4.6 million in the fiscal year ended September 30, 2021 to $6.2 million in the same period of 2022.

Net cash used in operating activities during the year ended September 30, 2022 was $0.2 million compared to $4.1 million net cash provided by operating activities in the same period of 2021. The decrease was mainly attribute to a decrease of $3,632,922 in taxes payable primarily due to income and VAT tax paid in fiscal year 2022, an increase of $1,300,942 account receivable due to increased sales in the year ended September 30, 2022, and decrease in deferred revenue of $875,295 due to changes in customer payment pattern related with COVID-19.

Basic earnings per share (“EPS”) was $0.75, compared to $0.69 for the same period in 2021.

Diluted earnings per share (“EPS”) was $0.74, compared to $0.68 for the same period in 2021.

Subsequent Events

  • On September 30, 2022, the Company announced there will be a delay to the completion of the construction work for its third production site – Yumen Plant to May 2023.
  • On January 17, 2023, the Company closed a private offering with gross proceeds of $2,200,000, mainly to fund its new Yumen Plant and working capital for the new production facility.

Investor Conference Call and Webcast

A live webcast to discuss the Company’s FY 2022 financial results will be held on February 10, 2023, beginning at 9:00 a.m. EST. The webcast and accompanying slide presentation may be accessed on the Company’s IR website at https://www.bnlus.com/investorrelations-ep. The webcast also can be accessed by using the direct link: https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=oKNXFTV5 . For those unable to listen to the live webcast, a recorded version will be available on the Company’s website after the event.

Pre-registration: https://dpregister.com/sreg/10175699/f5ecaa11e8

Callers who pre-register will be given a conference passcode and unique PIN to gain immediate access to the call and bypass the operator. Participants may pre-register at any time, up to and including after the time that the call has started.

Those without internet access or unable to pre-register may dial in by calling:
U.S. Toll Free: 1-866-777-2509 | International Toll: 1-412-317-5413

About Bon Natural Life Limited

The Company focuses on the manufacturing of personal care ingredients, such as plant extracted fragrance compounds for perfume and fragrance manufacturers, natural health supplements such as powder drinks and bioactive food ingredient products mostly used as food additives and nutritional supplements by their customers. For additional information, please visit the Company’s website at www.bnlus.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements that are other than statements of historical facts. When the Company uses words such as "may, "will, "intend," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "project," "estimate" or similar expressions that do not relate solely to historical matters, it is making forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations discussed in the forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, the following: the Company's goals and strategies; the Company's future business development; product and service demand and acceptance; changes in technology; economic conditions; the growth of the natural, health and personal care market in China and the other international markets the Company plans to serve; reputation and brand; the impact of competition and pricing; government regulations; fluctuations in general economic and business conditions in China and the international markets the Company plans to serve and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing and other risks contained in reports filed by the Company with the SEC. For these reasons, among others, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements in this press release. Additional factors are discussed in the Company's filings with the SEC, which are available for review at www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forward–looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date hereof.

For more information, please contact:
   
In the United States:  
Maggie Zhang | Impact IR Sophie Zhang | Impact IR
Phone: (646) 893-8916 Phone: (917) 830-5219
Email: maggie.zhang@irimpact.com Email: sophie.zhang@irimpact.com


BON NATURAL LIFE LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

    As of September 30,  
    2022     2021  
ASSETS                
CURRENT ASSETS                
Cash   $ 840,861     $ 1,903,867  
Short-term investments     -       1,703,314  
Accounts receivable, net     6,784,307       6,152,807  
Inventories, net     1,722,120       1,596,492  
Advance to suppliers, net     4,091,990       4,094,312  
Acquisition deposit     1,000,000       1,000,000  
Prepaid expenses and other current assets     277,509       98,960  
TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS     14,716,787       16,549,752  
                 
Property, plant and equipment, net     21,624,437       19,228,642  
Intangible assets, net     366,167       411,056  
Right-of-use lease assets, net     546,690       201,007  
Deferred tax assets, net     2,768       22,342  
TOTAL ASSETS   $ 37,256,849     $ 36,412,799  
                 
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY                
CURRENT LIABILITIES                
Short-term loans   $ 2,424,587     $ 41,381  
Current portion of long-term loans     2,135,979       448,005  
Accounts payable     214,585       380,385  
Due to related parties     72,836       245,104  
Taxes payable     1,239,708       5,052,018  
Deferred revenue     188,745       1,096,101  
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities     114,431       41,711  
Finance lease liabilities, current     26,285       161,286  
Operating lease liability, current     230,182       62,871  
TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES   $ 6,647,338     $ 7,528,862  
Long-term loans     189,813       2,173,532  
Finance lease liabilities, noncurrent     -       28,953  
Operating lease liability, noncurrent     327,202       146,703  
TOTAL LIABILITIES     7,164,353       9,878,050  
                 
COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES                
EQUITY                
Ordinary shares, $0.0001 par value, 500,000,000 shares authorized, 8,396,226 and 8,330,000 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively   $ 840     $ 833  
Additional paid in capital     15,711,450       15,540,433  
Statutory reserve     1,804,116       1,050,721  
Retained earnings     14,676,769       9,192,676  
Accumulated other comprehensive income     (2,631,171 )     222,221  
TOTAL BON NATURAL LIFE LIMITED SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY     29,562,004       26,006,884  
Non-controlling interest     530,492       527,865  
TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY     30,092,496       26,534,749  
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY   $ 37,256,849     $ 36,412,799  


BON NATURAL LIFE LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

    For the Years Ended September 30,  
    2022     2021     2020  
REVENUE   $ 29,908,561     $ 25,494,564     $ 18,219,959  
COST OF REVENUE     (20,484,996 )     (18,382,637 )     (13,017,646 )
GROSS PROFIT     9,423,565       7,111,927       5,202,313  
                         
OPERATING EXPENSES                        
Selling expenses     (218,822 )     (138,530 )     (161,719 )
General and administrative expenses     (2,239,967 )     (1,323,726 )     (1,367,070 )
Research and development expenses     (424,558 )     (249,050 )     (205,359 )
Total operating expenses     (2,883,347 )     (1,711,306 )     (1,734,148 )
                         
INCOME FROM OPERATIONS     6,540,218       5,400,621       3,468,165  
                         
OTHER INCOME (EXPENSES)                        
Interest income     1,392       3,207       714  
Interest expense     (446,884 )     (417,266 )     (329,102 )
Unrealized foreign transaction exchange gain (loss)     18,831       (45,124 )     (248 )
Gain on disposal of fixed assets     -       -       20,150  
Government subsidies     1,306,627       449,972       362,187  
Income from short-term investments     20,343       565       -  
Other income     68,922       38,409       132,713  
Total other income, net     969,231       29,763       186,414  
                         
INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAX PROVISION     7,509,449       5,430,384       3,654,579  
                         
INCOME TAX PROVISION     (1,267,025 )     (820,931 )     (556,262 )
                         
NET INCOME     6,242,424       4,609,453       3,098,317  
Less: net income attributable to non-controlling interest     4,936       18,650       71,644  
NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO BON NATURAL LIFE LIMITED   $ 6,237,488     $ 4,590,803     $ 3,026,673  
                         
OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)                        
Total foreign currency translation adjustment     (2,855,701 )     612,806       450,234  
TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE INCOME     3,386,723       5,222,259       3,548,551  
Less: comprehensive income attributable to non-controlling interest     2,627       21,133       81,737  
COMPREHENSIVE INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO BON NATURAL LIFE LIMITED   $ 3,384,096     $ 5,201,126     $ 3,466,814  
                         
EARNINGS PER SHARE                        
Basic   $ 0.75     $ 0.69     $ 0.58  
Diluted   $ 0.74     $ 0.68     $ 0.58  
                         
WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF SHARES OUTSTANDING                        
Basic     8,360,774       6,615,833       5,210,649  
Diluted     8,396,064       6,706,235       5,210,649  


BON NATURAL LIFE LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

    For the Years Ended September 30,  
    2022     2021     2020  
Cash flows from operating activities                        
Net income   $ 6,242,424     $ 4,609,453     $ 3,098,317  
Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash provided (used in) by operating activities                        
Allowance for doubtful accounts     116       2,948       22,137  
Depreciation and amortization     218,526       228,547       230,597  
Inventory reserve (recovery) reverse     (138,354 )     (312,532 )     29,539  
Deferred income tax     19,012       29,109       (7,751 )
Amortization of operating lease right-of-use assets     150,978       58,147       -  
Amortization of stock-based compensation     170,883       44,910       -  
Unrealized foreign currency exchange loss (gain)     (18,831 )     45,124       248  
Gain on disposal of property and equipment     (725 )     -       (20,150 )
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:                        
Accounts receivable     (1,300,942 )     (89,543 )     (284,546 )
Inventories     (157,709 )     (209,011 )     1,636,321  
Advance to suppliers, net     (407,022 )     (399,262 )     (3,021,739 )
Prepaid expenses and other current assets     (265,446 )     2,642       72,116  
Accounts payable     (141,927 )     (969,414 )     (1,982,205 )
Operating lease liabilities     (147,812 )     (49,648 )     -  
Taxes payable     (3,632,922 )     410,716       2,662,542  
Deferred revenue     (875,295 )     684,030       161,045  
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities     97,925       (33,092 )     46,605  
Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities     (187,121 )     4,053,124       2,643,076  
                         
Cash flows from investing activities                        
Purchase of short-term investments     (5,097,816 )     (2,159,920 )     -  
Proceeds upon redemption of short-term investments     6,776,385       470,082       -  
Purchase of property and equipment     (27,695 )     (51,878 )     (31,885 )
Proceeds from sales of property and equipment     1,613       -       -  
Capital expenditures on construction-in-progress     (4,708,138 )     (4,432,941 )     (4,301,103 )
Purchase of intangible assets     -       (269,088 )     -  
(Payment) refund of acquisition deposit     -       (1,000,000 )     1,329,945  
Net cash used in investing activities     (3,055,651 )     (7,443,745 )     (3,003,043 )
                         
Cash flows from financing activities                        
Net proceeds from issuance of Ordinary Shares in initial public offerings     -       11,271,480       -  
Proceeds from exercise of stock options     140                  
Proceeds from short-term loans     2,631,890       1,257,225       2,033,570  
Proceeds from long-term loans     578,343       1,245,871       319,342  
Repayment of short-term loans     (40,780 )     (2,563,433 )     (2,872,778 )
Repayment of long-term loans     (637,147 )     (2,522,101 )     -  
(Repayment of) proceeds from borrowings from related parties     (96,969 )     (2,262,378 )     1,067,808  
(Repayment of) proceeds from third party loans     -       (721,484 )     238,133  
(Repayment of) principal from finance lease     (173,961 )     169,153       (392,030 )
Payment for deferred initial public offering costs     -       (521,651 )     (281,553 )
Net cash provided by financing activities     2,261,516       5,352,682       112,492  
                         
Effect of changes of foreign exchange rates on cash     (81,750 )     (111,300 )     6,810  
Net (decrease) increase in cash     (1,063,006 )     1,850,761       (240,665 )
Cash, beginning of year     1,903,867       53,106       293,771  
Cash, end of year   $ 840,861     $ 1,903,867     $ 53,106  
                         
Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information                        
Cash paid for interest expense   $ 446,884     $ 417,266     $ 276,671  
Cash paid for income tax   $ 2,290,393     $ 2,411     $ -  
Supplemental disclosure of non-cash investing and financing activities                        
Amortization of share-based compensation for initial public offering services   $ -     $ 422,221     $ 211,112  
Right-of-use assets obtained in exchange for operating lease obligations   $ 546,323     $ 257,564     $ -  


Primary Logo

You just read:

Bon Natural Life Limited Announces Record-Setting Full Fiscal Year 2022 Results

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.