MeatSoHorny by MSH Enterprises Corp. Surpasses First-Day Goals on StartEngine. MSH Partners With Gary the BBQ Chef, Jacoby Ray, and Quinn Pratt to Disrupt the Cooking Market.

/EIN News/ -- MIAMI, Feb. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MeatSoHorny by MSH Enterprises Corp. announced the launch of its Regulation Crowdfunding campaign with the combined efforts of Gary the BBQ Chef, Jacoby Ray, and Quinn Pratt has surpassed all goals in the first five days of the company's campaign.

MSH, a specialty sauce, spice, and rub company disrupting the consumer staple market, is built on the highest-quality ingredients while making cooking and eating fun again.

"We are so excited to partner with StartEngine," said founder and CEO Robert Gilbert, "as our combined efforts have allowed all classes of investors to participate in the next step of our company journey."

To learn more about the opportunity and be a part of the MSH family, visit https://www.startengine.com/offering/meatsohorny to invest as little as $100.58 today.

Contact Information:
Robert Gilbert
CEO
biz@meatsohorny.com
