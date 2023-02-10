Submit Release
Desjardins Investments makes changes to its list of presumed sound investments

MONTREAL, Feb. 10, 2023 /CNW Telbec/ - Desjardins Investments Inc., which manages Desjardins Funds, is announcing a change to the asset allocation of the SocieTerra Conservative Portfolio and the Melodia Very Conservative Income Portfolio. The change will involve increasing the percentage of assets that the portfolios may invest in foreign securities. The potential increase in foreign assets would improve portfolio diversification. The change will take effect around the second quarter of 2023.

As a result of the upcoming change in asset allocation for the SocieTerra Conservative Portfolio and Melodia Very Conservative Income Portfolio, these two portfolios will no longer qualify as presumed sound investments.

Unitholders who must invest in presumed sound investments should contact their investment advisor to transfer their assets to other Desjardins Funds that are presumed sound investments. 

About Desjardins Investments Inc.

Desjardins Investments Inc., manager of the Desjardins Funds, is one of Canada's largest mutual fund manufacturers, with $39.25 billion in assets under management as of December 31, 2022. DI offers a broad range of investment funds to Canadian investors and stands out in the industry, among others, through its world-renowned portfolio managers, mandated by Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc., the Desjardins Funds portfolio manager, representing more than 20 asset management companies around the world. In addition, DI is one of the most committed actors in promoting and advancing responsible investment in Canada.

About Desjardins Group

Desjardins Group is the largest cooperative financial group in North America and the fifth largest cooperative financial group in the world, with assets of $408 billion as of September 30, 2022. In 2022, it was named one of Canada's Top 100 Employers by Mediacorp. To meet the diverse needs of its members and clients, Desjardins offers a full range of products and services to individuals and businesses through its extensive distribution network, online platforms and subsidiaries across Canada. Ranked among the world's strongest banks according to The Banker magazine, Desjardins has some of the highest capital ratios and credit ratings in the industry.

Desjardins Funds are not guaranteed, their value fluctuates frequently and their past performance is not indicative of their future returns. Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses may all be associated with mutual fund investments. Please read the prospectus before investing. Desjardins Funds are offered by registered dealers. 

