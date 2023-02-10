Desjardins Investments makes changes to its list of presumed sound investments

MONTREAL, Feb. 10, 2023 /CNW Telbec/ - Desjardins Investments Inc., which manages Desjardins Funds, is announcing a change to the asset allocation of the SocieTerra Conservative Portfolio and the Melodia Very Conservative Income Portfolio. The change will involve increasing the percentage of assets that the portfolios may invest in foreign securities. The potential increase in foreign assets would improve portfolio diversification. The change will take effect around the second quarter of 2023.

As a result of the upcoming change in asset allocation for the SocieTerra Conservative Portfolio and Melodia Very Conservative Income Portfolio, these two portfolios will no longer qualify as presumed sound investments.

Unitholders who must invest in presumed sound investments should contact their investment advisor to transfer their assets to other Desjardins Funds that are presumed sound investments.

