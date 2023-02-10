Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,524 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 356,600 in the last 365 days.

Trustfeed Anticipates Strong Growth in 2023 on McKinsey Online Reviews Analysis

NEW YORK, Feb. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Trustfeed Corp. TRFE a leading player in online reviews, anticipates further growth on the back of the McKinsey analysis showing the immense impact that online reviews have on the growth of consumer goods unit sales and revenue.

The McKinsey study analyzed a large sample of consumer goods companies and found that those with high ratings and positive reviews on major e-commerce platforms experienced significantly higher unit sales growth and revenue growth compared to their peers with lower ratings and negative reviews. McKinsey discovered that revenues from consumer durables with ratings of 3.7 or higher were five times higher than those from lower-rated products.

The results of the McKinsey study have significant implications for businesses, as they demonstrate that investing in building a positive online reputation can have a significant impact on sales and revenue growth.

That is good news for Trustfeed with an approximate addressable market of US$50 billion. Trustfeed's symbiotic approach uses machine learning and artificial intelligence tools to empower customers with a voice.

Through Trustfeed's validated data companies can determine or predict future innovative offerings that increase market-share and even unlock new product categories help companies leapfrog their competitors by driving much greater organic growth.

It is also good news for Trustfeed's majority shareholder Fastbase FBSE The webtracking, lead-generating app has 300 million companies with Google profiles, categories and any user reviews written. In a few weeks they plan to include Trusfeed reviews in the webleads results.

The study findings serve as a reminder that businesses must take a comprehensive approach to online reputation management, paying close attention to both the quantity and quality of online reviews.

McKinsey Report: https://www.mckinsey.com/industries/consumer-packaged-goods/our-insights/use-star-ratings-to-inform-durable-goods-redesigns-and-spur-growth

Source:
Fastbase Inc.
140 Broadway, 46th Floor
10005 New York, United States
RL@Fastbase.com
https://www.Fastbase.com/

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/trustfeed-anticipates-strong-growth-in-2023-on-mckinsey-online-reviews-analysis-301743961.html

SOURCE Fastbase, Inc.

You just read:

Trustfeed Anticipates Strong Growth in 2023 on McKinsey Online Reviews Analysis

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.