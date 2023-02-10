Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,524 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 356,664 in the last 365 days.

Jany Martínez-Ward Joins Exclusive Haute Lawyer Network By Haute Living

Jany Martínez-Ward joins the exclusive, invite-only Haute Lawyer Network with a concentration in personal injury.

MIAMI (PRWEB) February 10, 2023

The Haute Lawyer Network, well known for its exclusive and luxurious lifestyle publication, Haute Living, is privileged to present Mrs. Jany Martínez-Ward as a member and expert in her field. Haute Lawyer offers a prominent collective of leading attorneys.

The invitation-only network features only two lawyers per market. This partnership allows Haute Lawyer to connect its affluent readers with industry-leading attorneys in their area.

ABOUT WARD LAW GROUP

Award-Winning Attorney Jany Martínez-Ward is celebrating ten years of successfully serving the Spanish-speaking community. To commemorate this momentous milestone, the Ward Law Group held a grand event at the Temple House in Miami Beach, featuring a private concert by Latin Grammy winner Farruko as the night's leading entertainment.

Martínez-Ward is the Co-founder and CMO of the Ward Law Group, one of Florida's largest Personal Injury law firms. The firm represents car accident victims who suffer injuries because of the negligence and wrongful action of others. The Ward Law Group was founded in 2012 by Martínez-Ward and her husband, Gregory Ward, with a laptop and a folding table in a cramped office. Since then, the firm has grown from two to over 125 employees worldwide. Martínez-Ward has achieved 19 settlements totaling over 1 million and has recovered nearly $500 million in settlements for clients. A recent accomplishment is a confidential settlement in excess of $100 million.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/jany_martinez_ward_joins_exclusive_haute_lawyer_network_by_haute_living/prweb19163689.htm

You just read:

Jany Martínez-Ward Joins Exclusive Haute Lawyer Network By Haute Living

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.