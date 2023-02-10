Submit Release
Jennifer Leong and Nicole Di Leo of The Opulent Group Join The Exclusive Haute Residence Real Estate Network

Acclaimed real estate agents Jennifer Leong and Nicole Di Leo accept the invitation to Haute Residence's invite-only Network. Jennifer and Nicole are two of the exclusive agents that represent the luxury real estate market in Fort Lauderdale, FL.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Feb. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Jennifer and Nicole are masters at understanding the Venice of America known as Fort Lauderdale. Waterfront estate homes and new construction are their specialties as one of Haute Residence's exclusive partners in the great city of Fort Lauderdale.

These two have taken South Florida by storm with record-breaking home sales in the luxury Fort Lauderdale market and also are at the forefront of ONE Sotheby's Development Division as the only group exclusively listing Caribbean properties in The Bahamas and St. Kitts/Nevis.

They are a developer's dream team, as they have extensive knowledge in new construction from working on 5 Star luxury developments with world-renowned architects like Santiago Calatrava and Zaha Hadid and in selling millions in new construction developments. From having long-term relationships with buyer and seller clients to closing $3 billion in sales, Jennifer and Nicole make the most excellent choice for Haute Residence to partner with as leaders in Fort Lauderdale for real estate.

Visit Jennifer and Nicole's Haute Residence Profile: https://www.hauteresidence.com/member/jennifer-leong-and-nicole-di-leo-of-the-opulent-group/

ABOUT HAUTE RESIDENCE

Designed as a partnership-driven luxury real estate portal, Haute Residence connects its affluent readers with top real estate professionals, while offering the latest in real estate news, showcasing the world's most extraordinary residences on the market, and sharing expert advice from its knowledgeable and experienced real estate partners. The invitation-only luxury real estate network, which partners with just one agent in every market, unites a distinguished collective of leading real estate agents and brokers and highlights the most extravagant properties in leading markets around the globe for affluent buyers, sellers, and real estate enthusiasts. HauteResidence.com has grown to be the number-one news source for million-dollar listings, high-end residential developments, celebrity real estate, and more.

Access all of this information and more by visiting http://www.hauteresidence.com

