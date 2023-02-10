Submit Release
TDS and UScellular to release fourth quarter operating results and host conference call on February 17, 2023

CHICAGO, Feb. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. TDS and United States Cellular Corporation USM will be webcasting their fourth quarter operating results conference call on February 17, 2023, at 9:00 a.m. central time.

The companies will release their financial results on February 16, 2023 after market close.

To listen to the webcast, please visit the events & presentations pages of investors.tdsinc.com or investors.uscellular.com. The presentations will be webcast both live and on-demand. It is recommended that you register at least 15 minutes before the beginning of the presentation to register, download and install any necessary multimedia streaming software.

About TDS
Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (TDS), a Fortune 1000® company, provides wireless; broadband, video and voice; and hosted and managed services to approximately 6 million connections nationwide through its businesses, UScellular, TDS Telecom, and OneNeck IT Solutions. Founded in 1969 and headquartered in Chicago, TDS employed approximately 9,200 associates as of September 30, 2022.

For more information about TDS and its subsidiaries, visit:
TDS: www.tdsinc.com 
UScellular: www.uscellular.com 
TDS Telecom: www.tdstelecom.com 
OneNeck IT Solutions: www.oneneck.com

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tds-and-uscellular-to-release-fourth-quarter-operating-results-and-host-conference-call-on-february-17-2023-301743739.html

SOURCE Telephone and Data Systems

