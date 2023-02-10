Phased Payment Approach to be Implemented for Certain Foster Families

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), Bureau for Social Services, is notifying certified kinship/relative caregivers and subsidized legal guardians of youth that for the month of February payments will be issued in phases which may result in a delay in their regular payments.

As part of the conversion in January from the Families and Children Tracking System (FACTS) to the West Virginia People's Access to Help (WV PATH), payments have been manually entered with appropriate rates and are now being processed for payment.

Payments to certified kinship/relative caregivers and subsidized legal guardians are generally issued during the second week of the month, but during February will be delayed by one week for approximately 2,300 children. Adoption subsidy payments will be made the week of February 13.

Payments will return to their normal schedule in March.

Foster families with questions or experiencing issues with payments may contact DHHR Client Services at 1-800-642-8589, Monday through Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Those with emergency needs are encouraged to contact their

local DHHR office

which will assist, as necessary. Families may also dial 211 for assistance with locating local resources.