Azoulay Stresses University's Role in Emergence of Generation Imbued with Values of Diversity, Otherness

MOROCCO, February 10 - The university has a key role to play in the emergence of a generation imbued with the values of cultural diversity and otherness that make the uniqueness of the Moroccan civilizational model, said Thursday in Rabat, the Advisor to HM the King, Andre Azoulay.

"In a world in search of landmarks where otherness has become a source of conflict instead of wealth, we can only contemplate with exaltation the emergence of a generation bearing the values of peace, diversity and humanism that make the strength and uniqueness of Morocco today," said Mr. Azoulay. Azoulay who led a conference on "Diversity at the heart of social modernity in Morocco: challenges and promises for tomorrow" at the Faculty of Arts and Humanities of the University Mohammed V in Rabat.

In front of a packed room composed mainly of students, teachers and intellectuals, the Advisor to HM the King praised the merits of the national education system, rich in its human resources "of great quality" that cultivate in students "this humanism that has evaporated in so many places around us.

"Spearhead of any society that aspires to modernity, education is erected as a national priority in our country" which has not skimped on efforts or means to raise its level, aware of its major role in the consecration of the Moroccan model of diversity which is a case study in a world suffering from the resurgence of extremism and cultural archaisms, said Azoulay.

"Diversity is not an academic or rhetorical concept, but a reality embodied by Morocco today, which, unlike other nations, has been able to resist amnesia and demonstrate lucidity by assuming this plurality in its DNA and enshrined in the Basic Law," said Azoulay, seeing it as "a Moroccan success story" and a "unique model in the world.

In an address at the opening of the conference, the Dean of the Faculty of Arts and Humanities in Rabat, Jamal Eddine El Hani, highlighted the great human qualities and illustrious career of the speaker, "a major figure in the cultural and civilizational field of our country and the region.

Referring to the Moroccan experience in promoting the values of diversity and pluralism, Mr. El Hani highlighted the initiatives undertaken under the impetus of HM the King for the preservation of the Jewish-Moroccan memory, including the creation of Bayt Dakira in Essaouira, the inclusion of Jewish history and culture in school curricula and the rehabilitation of a set of synagogues throughout the Kingdom.

"Special attention must be paid to this heritage that makes us proud and unique and whose contribution is undeniable in all areas, including literature, art, crafts, gastronomy ... ", he pleaded. he pleaded.

True to this duty of memory to this essential component of the Moroccan identity, the Faculty of Arts and Humanities of Rabat has published a set of theses, translations and research works on Jewish history and culture, as well as organized a series of meetings and debates on this subject, said El Hani.

Speaking at the meeting, Ijjou Cheikh Moussa, professor of poetry and rhetoric and researcher in Jewish culture, stressed the responsibility of the university and the media to promote better knowledge of the history of Moroccan Jewry, stressing that "knowledge is the best antidote against ignorance and extremism.

Land of cultural mixing between Muslims and Jews, Arabs and Amazighs, Morocco presents to the world a unique model of diversity management, which would benefit from being instilled in future generations, she stressed.

This conference, which was attended by personalities from the political, diplomatic and cultural world, in addition to an audience of students and teachers-researchers, is organized as part of the cycle of conferences "The talks of Thursday" hosted by the Faculty of Arts and Humanities in Rabat since 2019.

