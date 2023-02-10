The US Real Estate Appraisal Market Size, Key Players and Value to be Worth US $11.41 billion in 2028
PUNE, INDIA, February 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The US real estate appraisal market is a significant industry, as real estate appraisals are required for various purposes such as mortgage lending, property tax assessment, and financial reporting. The demand for real estate appraisal services has increased due to the growth of the housing market, and the need for appraisals for various financial transactions involving real estate.
The appraisal market in the US is regulated by the Appraisal Foundation, which sets the standards for appraisal practices and the qualifications of appraisers. There are two main types of appraisers in the US: certified appraisers and licensed appraisers. Certified appraisers have more education and experience, and are authorized to perform appraisals for complex properties and for transactions with federal involvement.
The key players in the US real estate appraisal market are:
Real Matters, Inc.
Wells Fargo & Company
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
CBRE Group
Voxtur Analytics Corp
BGC Partners, Inc.
CoreLogic, Inc.
The Accurate Group
Clear Capital
ServiceLink
LRES Corporation
First Look Appraisals
The US real estate appraisal market is highly competitive, with many independent appraisers and appraisal firms offering their services. The industry has also seen a shift towards the use of technology, such as online appraisal management platforms, which streamline the appraisal process and make it more efficient.
In recent years, the US real estate appraisal market has been affected by changes in the housing market, such as low inventory levels and increased home prices, which have put pressure on the appraisal industry to keep pace with the market. However, the overall demand for real estate appraisal services is expected to remain strong, as the need for accurate property valuations remains a crucial aspect of the real estate industry.
Impact Analysis of COVID-19 and Way Forward:
The COVID-19 pandemic has had a profound impact on the US real estate appraisal market. Appraisers have had to adapt to new safety protocols, including virtual inspections, which have led to delays in the appraisal process in the initial stags of pandemic.
Despite the short-term challenges posed by the pandemic, the post COVID outlook for the US real estate appraisal market looks positive. One of the most significant changes that the post-COVID real estate appraisal market is likely to see is an increased focus on technology in the US. The pandemic has accelerated the adoption of technology in the appraisal industry, with many companies investing in virtual and remote appraisal tools. These technologies have proven to be extremely valuable in the current environment, allowing appraisers to conduct evaluations without having to physically visit properties. As the pandemic continues to recede, it is likely that these technologies will become even more widely adopted and will continue to play a major role in the appraisal industry.
