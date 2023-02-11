$5.3 Bn, Apheresis Market (by 2031) Growth Forecast at 8.3% CAGR – Exclusive Report by Allied Market

Apheresis Market Analysis 1

Allied Market Research Analyst have added a new research study on Title Apheresis Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2023-2030 with detailed information & Key Players Such as Haemonetics Corporation, Fresenius Kabi, Terumo BCT, Inc, Asahi Kasei Medical Co., Ltd, Kaneka Corporation, Kawasumi Laboratories Inc, Cerus Corporation, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Nikkiso Co., Ltd, Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. The global Apheresis market was valued at $2.4 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $5.3 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 8.3% from 2022 to 2031.

Apheresis is a medical procedure in which blood is drawn from a patient, specific components are separated out, and the remaining blood is returned to the patient. This process allows doctors to isolate and remove specific components of the blood, such as excess red blood cells, platelets, or plasma, that may be causing medical problems. Apheresis is used to treat a variety of conditions, including anemia, thrombocytosis, and certain autoimmune disorders. There are different types of apheresis procedures, including red blood cell exchange, plasma exchange, and platelet apheresis.

Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:

– APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka)

– Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Belgium, Denmark, Austria, Norway, Sweden, The Netherlands, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania)

– North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

– South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)

– MEA (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa)

The Latest Trends, Product Portfolio, Demographics, Geographical segmentation, and Regulatory Framework of the Apheresis Market have also been included in the study.

Apheresis Market Key Players: Haemonetics Corporation, Fresenius Kabi, Terumo BCT, Inc, Asahi Kasei Medical Co., Ltd, Kaneka Corporation, Kawasumi Laboratories Inc, Cerus Corporation, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Nikkiso Co., Ltd, Charles River Laboratories International, Inc.

Apheresis Market Segmentation by Product: Devices, Disposable and Reagents, Software

Apheresis Market Segmentation by Method: Centrifugation, Membrane Separation, Selective Adsorption

Apheresis Market Segmentation by Procedure: Donor/Automated Apheresis, Therapeutic Apheresis

Apheresis Market Segmentation by Component: Plasma (Plasmapheresis), Platelets (Plateletpheresis), Leukocytes (Leukapheresis or leukopheresis), Lymphocytes (Lymphopheresis or lymphapheresis), RBC's (Erythropheresis)

Apheresis Market Segmentation by End User: Blood Centers, Hospitals, Other End Users

