Seafood Processing Equipment Market to Hit USD 2.90 Bn by 2029: Competitive Landscape, New Market Opportunities, Pricing Analysis, Trends | Regional Analysis

Seafood Processing Equipment Market was valued at US$ 2.20 Bn. in 2021 and the total Seafood Processing Equipment revenue is expected to grow at 3.5% from 2022 to 2029, reaching nearly US$ 2.90 Bn.

/EIN News/ -- DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Feb. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Maximize Market Research is a leading Food & Beverages research firm that has delivered a detailed analysis of the “ Seafood Processing Equipment Market ”. The report includes key business insights, segment analysis, pricing analysis, and competitive benchmarking. The research expects the Seafood Processing Equipment market to grow from USD 2.20 Bn in 2021 to USD 2.90 Bn by 2029 at a CAGR of 3.5 percent during the forecast period (2022 to 2029).



Seafood Processing Equipment Market Scope and Research Methodology

The report includes a detailed analysis of the Seafood Processing Equipment Market by local, regional, and global presence along with the market size and estimations during the forecast period.

The report also presents the total market revenue, structure of cost, and the Seafood Processing Equipment Market data . The report provides exhaustive information on the competitive assessment including quantitative analysis and qualitative analysis, ranging from a macro overview of the total market size, industry chain , and dynamics to micro details of the segment by equipment and application.

A bottom-up approach has been used to estimate the Seafood Processing Equipment Market size. Major market players in the market are identified through secondary research and the market revenue is determined through primary research. Secondary research includes a review of the annual report of the leading manufacturers, while primary research includes interviews with market leaders and industry experts such as entrepreneurs and marketing professionals.

Seafood Processing Equipment Market Overview

Seafood is a highly perishable food type which requires processing to be preserved. Processing is required to keep it fresh and suitable for consumption for a long time. Increasing demand for automated food processing equipment, rising seafood consumption, increased seafood trade, and changing consumer lifestyle is driving the market growth.

Seafood Processing Equipment Market Dynamics

Increasing demand for seafood and advancement in seafood processing equipment are influencing the market growth. The demand for fish products and rising consumer health consciousness is expected to drive the Seafood Processing Equipment Market growth. Manufacturers investing in Research & Development of seafood processing equipment and increasing adoption of equipment in small-scale industries are the factors driving the market growth.

High cost of Seafood Processing Equipment is expected to restrain the market growth. Problem-related with the mobility of the seafood and lack of proper disposal measures by the use of machineries are the major factors, which may hamper the Seafood Processing Equipment Market growth.

Seafood Processing Equipment Market Regional Insights

The Asia Pacific region is expected to dominate the global Seafood Processing Equipment Market during the forecast period. China’s economic performance and significant changes in business facilitate regional market growth. The European region held the second largest share in 2021 during the forecast period. High demand for high-quality systems from a number of important industries will drive regional market growth.

Market Size in 2021 USD 2.20 Bn Market Size in 2029 USD 2.90 Bn CAGR 3.5 percent (2022-2029) Forecast Period 2022-2029 Base Year 2021 Number of Pages 260 No. of Tables 115 No. of Charts and Figures 120 Segment Covered By Equipment and Application Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, South America Report Coverage Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2022−2029, Market Dynamics, Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Key Trends, Competitive Landscape, Key Players Benchmarking, Competitive Analysis, MMR Competition Matrix, Competitive Leadership Mapping, Global Key Players’ Market Ranking Analysis.

Seafood Processing Equipment Market Segmentation

By Equipment:

Gutting

Slaughtering

Scaling

Skinning

Deboning

Filleting

Others





By Application:

Frozen

Smoked

Canned

Dried

Others



Seafood Processing Equipment Market Key Players includes:

Ross Industries, Inc (US)

Pisces Fish Machinery Inc. (US)

Bettcher Industries, Inc. (US)

Key Technology, Inc. (US)

CTB, INC. (US)

The Middleby Corporation (US)

MTC Fod Equipment Inc. (US)

JBT Corporation (US)

Morris & Associates, Inc. (US)

Polar Systems Ltd. (UK)

Seafood Technology Limited (UK)

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (Germany)

BAADER Group (Germany)

RISCO S.p.A (Italy)

Minerva Omega group s.r.l. (Italy)

Smokey Bay Seafood Group (Canada)

Marel (Iceland)

Kaj Olesen A/S (Denmark)

Cabinplant (Denmark)

Carsoe (Denmark)

BRAHER INTERNACIONAL, S.A. (Spain)

Marine Delta International Co., Ltd (Taiwan)

Shandong Atlas Refrigeration Technology Co.,Ltd. (China)

Seac Ab (Sweden)

Leroy Seafood Group ASA (Norway)

Royal Greenland A/S (Greenland)

