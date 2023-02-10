Wood Flooring Market expected to reach USD 55.6 Bn by 2029, Development Prospects, Market Size, and Share

Wood Flooring Market was valued at USD 34.25 Billion in 2021, and it is expected to reach USD 55.6 Billion by 2029, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.24% during the forecast period (2022-2029)

The new market intelligence report published by Global Market Intelligence firm, Maximize Market Research, indicates the lucrative growth for Wood Flooring suppliers in the forecast period through 2029. As per the " Wood Flooring Market " report, the total market for Wood Floor was USD 34.25 Bn in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 55.6 Bn by 2029 at a CAGR of 6.24 percent.



Wood Flooring Market Scope and Research Methodology

The report on Wood Flooring Market is an analysis by region, segment, and competitive landscape. For a thorough analysis of the global factors affecting the Wood Flooring Market, the report presents drivers, challenges, restraints and opportunities prevailing in the market. Key insights including market size, share, and market penetration are presented in the report with the help of figures and tables. The report covers the current trends in the Wood Flooring Market along with future trends to help understand investors identify opportunities in the Wood Flooring Market.

To understand the factors affecting the Wood Flooring market, it is divided into segments i.e. by-product and type. The report provides a competitive analysis of the key players by segment type and regional presence with their SWOT analysis and market strategies in the wood flooring market. Analysis of these segments helps to understand market dynamics and structure. Report on the Wood Flooring market includes a PESTLE analysis, which aids in the development of industry strategies. Political variables can help you figure out how much a government can influence the Wood Flooring market.

Understanding the impact of the surrounding environment and the influence of environmental concerns on the Wood Flooring market is aided by a study of the legal factors affecting the market. The report includes a competitive scenario of the global Wood Flooring market to understand the domestic and global competition. It covers all the important aspects such as areas of operation, production , and product portfolio. Additionally, major market players in the report are analysed based on key factors such as industry size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Wood Flooring Market Overview

Wood is the most sustainable floor-covering option, which is capable of creating an aesthetic feel of the outside nature inside a house. It can fulfill the prerequisites for the types of flooring products, which makes the interior attractive compared to ceramic tiles, carpets, and laminates. Wood Flooring demand is expected to increase due to its classy look, eco-friendly , and incredibly durable features.

Wood Flooring Market Dynamics

An increase in consumer preference along with the green regulations from the FDA across the world are expected to drive the wood flooring market growth in the construction industry. Development of housing construction and GDP growth are also contributing to the demand for the Wood Flooring Market. The growing demand for interiors such as light fixtures and furnishings is expected to boost the market growth during the forecast period. An efficient raw material supply chain drives the revenue of wood flooring companies. The demand for wood flooring in the commercial segment is influencing the market growth. Increasing focus on indoor sporting activities such as bowling, shooting and futsal is resulting in larger uptake of the wood flooring market. Low moisture and impact resistance capability of wood flooring is expected to restrain the market growth.

Wood Flooring Market Regional Insights

The Asia Pacific region held the largest market share and dominated the wood flooring market in 2021. China has been traditionally employing wood in the construction sector and fuelling the demand for flooring products in the region. Japan, China and Australia has been witnessing an increase in the demand for flooring products in the Asia-Pacific region. India Wood Flooring market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.65 percent over the forecast period.

Market Size in 2021 USD 34.25 Bn Market Size in 2029 USD 55.6 Bn CAGR 6.24 percent (2022-2029) Forecast Period 2022-2029 Base Year 2021 Number of Pages 260 No. of Tables 109 No. of Charts and Figures 110 Segment Covered By product and type Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, South America Report Coverage Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2022−2029, Market Dynamics, Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Key Trends, Competitive Landscape, Key Players Benchmarking, Competitive Analysis, MMR Competition Matrix, Competitive Leadership Mapping, Global Key Players’ Market Ranking Analysis.

Wood Flooring Market Segmentation

By Product:

Engineered Wood

Solid Wood

By Type:

Residential

Commercial

Wood Flooring Market Key Players Include:

Doma Flooring (Germany)

Classen (Germany)

Kahrs Group (Sweden)

Tarkett (France)

Gerflor Group (France)

Formica (UK)

Beaulieu International Group (Belgium)

Balterio Laminate Flooring

Egger (Austria)

Barlinek SA (Poland)

Armstrong Flooring, Inc. (US)

Somerset (US)

Cali Bamboo, LLC (US)

Shaw Industries Group, Inc (US)

K. D. Woods Company, Inc. (US)

Bruce Flooring (US)

Mannington Mills, Inc (US)

Mohawk Industries (US)

Brumark (US)

LL Flooring Holdings (US)

Connor Sports (US)

Nature-Flooring (US)

Mirage (Canada)

Lauzon (Canada)

Der International Flooring Co., Ltd (China)

DAIKEN CORPORATION (Japan)

Key questions answered in the Wood Flooring Market are:

What is Wood Flooring?

What is the current growth rate of the Wood Flooring Market?

Who are the key manufacturers in the Wood Flooring Market?

What are the factors affecting the growth of the Wood Flooring Market?

Who held the largest market share in Wood Flooring Market?

What segments are covered in the Wood Flooring market?

What are the opportunities for Wood Flooring Market?

What are the growth prospects in developing countries for Wood Flooring Market?

Which countries are expected to drive Wood Flooring in the Asia Pacific region?



Key Offerings:

Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2022−2029

Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Key Trends

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by product and type

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Manufacturers and Other Prominent Manufacturers

Maximize Market Research is leading Consumer Goods and Services research firm, has also published the following reports:

Wood and Laminate Flooring Market : The total market size is expected to reach USD 106.01 Bn by 2029, at a CAGR of 5.34 percent during the forecast period. The market is expected to grow in popularity due to factors such as their classy appearance and simplicity of upkeep.

Flooring Foam Market : The total market size was valued at USD 3.09 Bn in 2021 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 2.6 percent over the forecast period. The demand for foam flooring goods is expected to be influenced by growth in the health and fitness industry, which has been fuelled by a growing health-conscious generation.

Outdoor Flooring Market : The total market size was valued at USD 17.71 Bn in 2021 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.6 percent reaching USD 27.40 Bn by 2029. Increasing government funding and Private Investment is expected to drive market growth.

Resilient Flooring Market : The total market size was valued at USD 41.49 Bn in 2021 and the total revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.2 percent, reaching USD 72.36 Bn by 2029. Increased demand for ecologically friendly materials and commercial availability of robust products is expected to drive market growth.

Flooring Market : The market size was worth USD 411.92 Bn in 2021 and total revenue is expected to grow at a rate of 6.1 percent CAGR, reaching almost USD 661.51 Bn by 2029. The evolving concept of home decor in the country, supported by rising discretionary incomes drives market growth.

