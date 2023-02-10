Largo Physical Vanadium to Present at the OTC Markets CleanTech & Precious Metals Virtual Investor Conference on February 14, 2023

Largo Physical Vanadium invites individual and institutional investors, as well as advisors and analysts, to attend its interactive presentation during the OTC Markets CleanTech & Precious Metals Virtual Investor Conference on Tuesday, February 14, 2023

Largo Physical Vanadium Chairman, Jonathan Lee will be available for 1x1 meetings during the conference from Tuesday, February 14 to Friday, February 17, 2023

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Feb. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Largo Physical Vanadium Corp. ("LPV" or the "Company") (TSX.V: VAND) a Canadian based vanadium holdings company that purchases and owns a portfolio of vanadium products to provide its shareholders with exposure to underlying vanadium price and, over time, to store the vanadium in vanadium redox flow batteries (“VRFB”) to drive vanadium demand and enable to energy transition, today announces that its Chairman, Jonathan Lee will present live at the OTC Markets CleanTech & Precious Metals Virtual Investor Conference on Tuesday, February 14, 2023.

Recent Company Highlights

Vanadium portfolio unit price has increased to US$10.57/lb vanadium pentoxide (“V 2 O 5 ”) equivalent, up 33% from the Company’s inception in September 2022 and its net asset value (“NAV”) per share has increased to C$2.56/sh (as of February 8, 2023)

O ”) equivalent, up 33% from the Company’s inception in September 2022 and its net asset value (“NAV”) per share has increased to C$2.56/sh (as of February 8, 2023) Vanadium portfolio unit price up 9.9% since the beginning of 2023

Owner of 2.89mm lbs of V 2 O 5 equivalent

O equivalent Total estimates for new VRFB projects in 2023 are as high as 2 GWh, representing approximately 10% of global vanadium production and more than double the total installed capacity since the 1980s

Sign up to the Company’s monthly vanadium market news update at www.lpvanadium.com/newsletter



Virtual Presentation Details

Date: February 14, 2023 Time: 1:30 – 2:00 p.m. ET Registration Link https://bit.ly/3JCTs89 1x1 Availability Tuesday, February 14 – Friday, February 17, 2023

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the Company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event. It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates. Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com .

About Largo Physical Vanadium Corp.

Largo Physical Vanadium Corp. (LPV) is a pure-play physical vanadium investment company. LPV provides direct exposure to vanadium through a secure, convenient and exchange-traded vehicle. Vanadium is essential to achieving a greener world, though carbon reduction, in key industries such as steel, aerospace and energy storage. LPV's strategy is to achieve appreciation through the acquisition of vanadium as well as actively supplying the fast growing vanadium redox flow battery (VRFB) industry to advance the integration of renewable energy in long duration storage.

LPV's common shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "VAND". For more information, please visit www.lpvanadium.com

For further information, please contact:

Investor Contact

Paul Vollant

Chief Executive Officer

pv@lpvanadium.com

Conference Contact

John M. Viglotti

SVP Corporate Services, Investor

+1 (212) 220-2221

johnv@otcmarkets.com

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-looking Information:

This press release contains forward-looking information under applicable securities legislation ("forward-looking information"). Forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". All information contained in this news release, other than statements of current and historical fact, is forward looking information. Forward-looking information contained in this press release includes, but is not limited to, statements regarding the date on which LPV's shares will commence trading on the TSXV, LPV's strategy and business plans, the VRFB market and the value of, demand for and uses for vanadium.

Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including but not limited to risks relating to the risks listed under Part VI – "Risk Factors" in the filing statement dated September 13, 2022 filed under the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com . Forward-looking information is based on the opinions and estimates of management as of the date such information is provided. Although management of LPV has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. LPV does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.