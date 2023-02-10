According to MarketsandMarkets™ Report - The Cell Culture Market is Anticipated to Achieve $41.3 billion by 2026

/EIN News/ -- Chicago, Feb. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the new market research report published by MarketsandMarkets, " Cell Culture Market Size, Growth by Product (Consumables (Media, Serum, Reagent, Vessels), Equipment (Bioreactor, Centrifuge, Incubator)), Application (Vaccines, mAbs, Diagnostics, Tissue Engineering), End User (Pharma, Biotech, Hospital) - Global Forecast to 2026", the global Cell Culture market in terms of revenue was estimated to be worth $22.8 billion in 2021 and is poised to reach $41.3 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 12.6% from 2021 to 2026.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Cell Culture Market"

334 - Tables

48 - Figures

398 – Pages

Download an Illustrative Overview:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=559

Cell Culture Market Report Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Value by 2026 $41.3 Billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 12.6% Historical Data 2019-2026 Base Year 2020 Forecast Period 2021–2026 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Product, Application, End user and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America (LATAM) and Middle East and Africa (MEA) Key Companies Profiled/Vendors Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US), Merck KGaA (Germany), Danaher Corporation (US), Corning Incorporated (US), Eppendorf AG (Germany), FUJIFILM Irvine Scientific, Inc. (Japan), Lonza Group AG (Switzerland), Sartorius AG (Germany), Agilent Technologies, Inc. (US), Getinge AB (Sweden), Becton, Dickinson and Company (US), Miltenyi Biotec (Germany), HiMedia Laboratories (India), STEMCELL Technologies Inc. (Canada), Solida Biotech GmbH (Germany), Caisson Laboratories Inc. (US), PromoCell GmbH (Germany), InvivoGen (US), Pan-Biotech GmbH (Germany), Cellexus (UK), Meissner Filtration Products Inc. (US), Adolf Kühner AG (Switzerland), SeraCare Life Sciences Inc. (US), ANGUS Chemical Company (US), and Biospherix Ltd. (US) Key Market Opportunities Growing demand for 3D cell culture Key Market Drivers Growing awareness about the benefits of cell-based vaccines

The growth of this market is majorly driven by the growing awareness about the benefits of cell-based vaccines, increasing demand for monoclonal antibodies (mAbs), funding for cell-based research, growing preference for single-use technologies, the launch of advanced cell culture products, and the growing focus on personalized medicine. On the other hand, the high cost of cell biology research is restraining the growth of this market.

Request for assumptions & how numbers were triangulated.

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=559

Based on product, the cell culture market is segmented into equipment and consumables. The cell culture equipment market is further segmented into supporting equipment, bioreactors, and storage equipment. The cell culture consumables market is segmented into sera, media & reagents, vessels, and accessories. In 2020, the consumables segment accounted for the largest share of the market. The large share and high growth of the consumables segment can be attributed to the repeated purchase of consumables and an increase in funding for cell-based research.

Based on application, the cell culture market is categorized into biopharmaceutical production, diagnostics, drug discovery & development, tissue engineering & regenerative medicine, and other applications. The biopharmaceutical production segment is further divided into monoclonal antibody production, vaccine production, and other therapeutic protein production. The tissue engineering & regenerative medicine segment is further divided into cell & gene therapy and other tissue engineering & regenerative medicine applications. The biopharmaceutical production segment is estimated to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period. The high growth of this segment is attributed to the commercial expansion of major pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, the increasing demand for mAbs, and the growing regulatory approvals to produce cell culture-based vaccines.

Based on end user, the cell culture market is segmented into pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, hospitals & diagnostic laboratories, research & academic institutes, and other end users (such as cell banks, CDMOs, and CROs). In 2020, the pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies segment accounted for the largest share of around 57% of the cell culture market. This end-user segment is also estimated to grow at the highest growth rate during the forecast period.

Speak to Analyst: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=559

Geographical Growth Scenario:

Based on region, global cell culture market has been segmented into North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. In 2020, North America accounted for the largest share of around 39% of the cell culture market. The growing regulatory approvals for cell culture-based vaccines, technological advancements, growth in the biotechnology & pharmaceutical industries, higher investments in cell-based research, rising incidence of diseases such as cancer, and strong government support are the key factors driving the growth of the cell culture market in North America.

Key Players:

Key players in the cell culture market include Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (US), Merck KGaA (Germany), Danaher Corporation (US), and Sartorius AG (Germany) and Among Others

Top Cell Culture Market Player:

Thermo Fisher Scientific (US) offers cell culture products such as consumables, instruments, and equipment through three segments—Life Sciences Solutions, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products & Services. The company has a strong geographic footprint and operates in more than 150 countries across North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. From 2019 to 2021, Thermo Fisher Scientific launched 8 cell culture products, including cell culture media, cultureware, and equipment. With its strong product portfolio, continuous research and development activities, and broad geographic reach, Thermo Fisher Scientific is expected to witness significant growth in the global cell culture market.

Danaher Corporation (US) conducts its business through three segments, namely, Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences business segment of Danaher offers products under the brands of Cytiva, Pall Corporation, Beckman Coulter, and Leica Microsystems. The company has a strong geographic presence through subsidiaries across North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Africa. The company has launched 4 products in the cell culture market since 2020. Danaher also has a significant focus on strategic collaborations and acquisitions to strengthen its competitive position in the cell culture market.

Merck KGaA (Germany) provides cell culture separation and purification tools through its Research Solutions subsegment, single-use manufacturing and filtration products through its Process Solutions subsegment, and lab water and microbiology solutions through its Applied Solutions subsegment. The company primarily focuses on expansions to strengthen its position in this market. For instance, in March 2021, Merck KGaA established a single-use assembly production unit worth USD 45.8 million at its Life Science Center for Single-use Products Critical to Manufacturing Vaccines and Lifesaving Therapies. In December 2020, Merck KGaA invested USD 45.7 million to increase its production capacity for lifesaving therapies, including COVID-19 vaccines, products, and services for biopharmaceutical manufacturing.

Recent Developments:

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US) launched the Gibco Cell Therapy Systems (CTS) NK-Xpander Medium, which supports the large-scale growth and culture of functional natural killer (NK) cells with or without the use of feeder cells.

Cytiva expanded its manufacturing capacity for bioprocessing single-use consumables by launching 3 new manufacturing facilities in under ten months.

Cell Culture Market Report Objectives:

To define, describe, and forecast the global cell culture market based on product, application, end user, and region

To provide detailed information regarding the major factors influencing the growth of the market (such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges)

To strategically analyse micromarkets1 with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and contributions to the overall cell culture market

To analyse the opportunities in the market for stakeholders and provide details of the competitive landscape for market leaders

To forecast the size of the market segments with respect to five main regions, namely, North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa

To profile the key players and comprehensively analyse their product portfolios, market positions, and core competencies

To track and analyse competitive developments such as acquisitions; new product launches; expansions; and agreements, partnerships, and collaborations in the cell culture market

Browse Adjacent Markets: Biotechnology Market Research Reports & Consulting

Browse Related Reports:

3D Cell Culture Market

Stem Cell Therapy Market

Single Use Bioprocessing Market

Stem Cell Manufacturing Market

Cell-based Assays Market

About MarketsandMarkets™ MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients. The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing. Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry. To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook. Contact: Mr. Aashish Mehra MarketsandMarkets™ INC. 630 Dundee Road Suite 430 Northbrook, IL 60062 USA: +1-888-600-6441 Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com