The Rise of Mobile Crane Market Value to Hit USD $24.5 Billion Forecast by 2031

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, February 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Mobile Crane Market is a type of heavy machinery used for lifting, lowering and moving heavy objects. It is equipped with a hydraulic system and a long boom arm that can be extended to reach high places. The crane can be mounted on a truck or a tracked chassis, making it highly portable and allowing it to move to different construction sites with ease. Mobile cranes are commonly used in construction, demolition, and material handling applications, as they provide a versatile and cost-effective solution for lifting and moving heavy loads.

The global mobile crane market size was valued at $14.4 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $24.5 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 5.3% from 2022 to 2031.

They are designed to meet specific needs and are available in a range of sizes and capacities to accommodate various types of loads and working conditions. With the help of trained operators, mobile cranes can safely and efficiently perform complex lifting operations, making them an indispensable tool in many industries.

Leading market players in the global Mobile Crane market include:

Altec

cargotec corporation

Kobelco Construction Machinery Co. Ltd.

Liebherr-International AG

Manitowoc Company Inc.

SANY Heavy Industry Co. Ltd.

Tadano Ltd.

Terex Corporation

Xuzhou Construction Machinery Group Co. Ltd.

Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Co. Ltd.

These players have implemented various strategies such as expansions, mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, new product launches, and collaborations to strengthen their position in the industry.

Mobile Crane Market Segmentation:

By Terrain Type

On road

Rough terrain

All terrain

Others

By End User Industry

Construction

Manufacturing

Utilities

Others

