5.3% CAGR for Menstrual Cup Market Size Worth $963 Million, Globally, by 2026 - Allied Market Research

The menstrual cup market is rapidly growing market due to the increasing awareness of menstrual hygiene and the benefits offered by menstrual cups.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Menstrual cups are a great alternative to traditional menstrual products like pads and tampons. They are reusable, eco-friendly, and can be worn for up to 12 hours at a time, depending on the amount of flow. Additionally, they do not contain any harmful chemicals like dioxins and can reduce the risk of Toxic Shock Syndrome (TSS), which is a rare but serious condition associated with tampon use. One of the main benefits of using a menstrual cup is that it helps to reduce waste and save money in the long term, since it can be reused for several years. Moreover, some people find menstrual cups more comfortable to wear, as they are less bulky and do not require frequent changes.

𝐀𝐜𝐜𝐨𝐫𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐨 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭, 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐮𝐚𝐥 𝐜𝐮𝐩 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐬𝐢𝐳𝐞 𝐚𝐜𝐜𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐟𝐨𝐫 $1.21 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 2018 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐢𝐬 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐣𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐜𝐡 $1.89 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 2026, 𝐫𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐚 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 5.7% 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 2019 𝐭𝐨 2026. The menstrual cup market is growing rapidly as more and more women become aware of the benefits of using menstrual cups over traditional menstrual products. Additionally, the fact that menstrual cups are made from medical-grade materials and are considered safe for use, is also driving their popularity.

Furthermore, menstrual cups are more economical and environmentally friendly in the long term, as they can be reused for several years. This is especially appealing to those who are looking for sustainable and eco-friendly alternatives to traditional menstrual products.

In addition to this, the increasing focus on women's health and wellness, and the desire to avoid exposing their bodies to harmful chemicals, is also contributing to the growth of the menstrual cup market. The rise in menstrual cup usage has also led to the introduction of new and innovative products, providing women with a wider range of options to choose from.

Annually, over 45 billion products such as tampons, pads, and applicators, are thrown in the garbage. Around 27,938 used tampons were collected by the ocean conservancy on beaches around the world in a single day in 2015. Moreover, 90% of pads packaging is made up of a plastic that cannot be recycled. The rise in need to find environment friendly alternative for menstruation globally helps fuel the adoption of reusable menstrual cups during the forecast period. However, the menstrual cups can be messier to use, and hard to insert and remove. Sometimes menstrual cups made of latex can also cause allergic reaction, which hinders the growth of the menstrual cup market. However, increase in focus on product innovation for feminine hygiene products and untapped opportunities in developing countries can help open new avenues for the growth of menstrual cup market.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬

1. BLOSSOM CUP

2. DIVA INTERNATIONAL INC.

3. FLEURCUP

4. INTIMINA

5. JAGUARA

6. S.R.O.

7. LUNE GROUP OY LTD.

8. LENA CUP

9. MOONCUP LTD.

10. ME LUNA GmbH

11. SAALT

12. STERNE (SI-LINE)

13. THE FLEX COMPANY

14. YUUKI COMPANY S.R.O.

𝐌𝐞𝐧𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐮𝐚𝐥 𝐂𝐮𝐩 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐇𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬

The product type segment of the menstrual cup market is divided into disposable and reusable cups. Reusable cups are expected to hold a larger share of the market due to their eco-friendliness, cost-effectiveness, and long-term usability compared to disposable cups. Disposable cups, on the other hand, are expected to see steady growth due to their convenience and ease of use.

The material type segment of the menstrual cup market is divided into medical-grade silicones, natural gum rubber (latex), and thermoplastic elastomer (TPE). Silicone-based menstrual cups are expected to dominate the market due to their hypoallergenic properties, durability, and easy maintenance. Latex-based menstrual cups are also expected to see steady growth due to their natural properties and biodegradability.

The distribution channel segment of the menstrual cup market is divided into online stores and pharmacies & retail stores. Online stores are expected to hold a larger share of the market due to the increasing trend of e-commerce and the convenience of shopping from home. Pharmacies and retail stores, on the other hand, are expected to see steady growth due to the presence of key players in the market and the increasing awareness of menstrual cups.

The end-user segment of the menstrual cup market is divided into adolescent girls and adult women. Adult women are expected to account for the largest share of the market due to their higher purchasing power and a higher demand for menstrual products. Adolescent girls, on the other hand, are expected to see steady growth due to the increasing awareness of menstrual hygiene and the availability of menstrual cups in schools and colleges.

Geographically, the menstrual cup market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. North America is expected to dominate the market due to the increasing awareness of menstrual cups, high disposable income, and the presence of key players in the region. The Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at the highest rate due to the increasing population and a rising awareness of menstrual products. Europe and Latin America are also expected to see steady growth due to the increasing awareness of menstrual hygiene and the availability of menstrual cups. The Middle East & Africa region is expected to see moderate growth due to the limited awareness of menstrual cups and the low disposable income in the region.

In conclusion, the menstrual cup market is expected to grow significantly over the forecast period due to the increasing awareness of menstrual hygiene and the benefits offered by menstrual cups. The market is expected to provide ample growth opportunities for key players and new entrants.

